COOS BAY — A number of Marshfield athletes scheduled to graduate today will continue their athletic careers next school year in various colleges.
Some are headed to community colleges including SWOCC. Others are heading to four-year schools in Oregon or other regional states.
All are looking forward to the chance to continue their athletic careers.
A trio of the athletes are staying in town, heading to Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Taylor Londo will join the volleyball team for the Lakers after a strong senior season for the Pirates last fall.
“I’m very excited to play college volleyball, even moreso because I get to play with my best friend, Makenna Anderson,” Londo said. “We are so excited to represent our hometown and continue our volleyball career.”
Londo will study kinesiology at SWOCC.
Anderson, like Londo, was an all-star for the Pirates, a stellar libero. They also were the team’s co-captains.
“I chose (SWOCC) because it was close to home and wasn’t a big school,” she said. “I’ll be playing volleyball for the Lakers and it will make the college experience 100 times better.
“I cannot wait to meet the other girls from out of state who are coming to SWOCC to play in the fall as well.”
Londo plans to study business management and accounting on the way to getting an appraisal license.
Kady Cooley will be joining SWOCC’s successful swim program.
“Swimming for SWOCC is a really exciting opportunity for me,” Cooley said. “Swimming is such an important part of my life and I’m very grateful for the scholarship and all the help I’ve had along the way.
“Even though SWOCC is a transitional stepping stone for me, I’m sure I will enjoy the experience, especially since I get to be part of such an amazing team. I intend to make the most of this opportunity and try as hard as I can to improve myself.”
Cooley will pursue a teaching degree with the hopes of becoming a health and physical education teacher.
Cooley will join Marshfield teammate Zach Randle competing for the Lakers. He earlier announced his commitment to the Lakers.
A pair of Marshfield seniors are heading to Umpqua Community College in Roseburg.
Ryan Knight will join the Riverhawks’ baseball program.
“I’m looking forward to continuing playing baseball at a higher level,” Knight said. “I’m very grateful and I’m excited for my peers and me.”
Knight feels sorry for the athletes like himself who missed out on their spring sports, though.
“My senior year was the same as the rest of the class of 2020 who got robbed of some of the most precious moments in life,” he said. “I enjoyed it the best I could, but wish it could be different.”
Knight plans to study water resource management.
Also headed to Umpqua is Marshfield wrestler Peyton Forbes.
Forbes will study construction management.
Another Marshfield wrestler, Tandy Martin, earlier announced plans to wrestle for Southern Oregon University.
Other Marshfield athletes will be going to four-year schools.
Josiah Niblett is headed to the Portland area to attend Lewis & Clark College.
“I’m stoked to be able to play football at the collegiate level,” he said. “I’m excited to move on from high school, but I do wish senior year would have turned out differently.
“I want to thank all my friends, family, coaches and teachers who have helped me get to where I am now.”
Arturo Ledesma also will play football, at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.
“I chose Southern Oregon University because of the family friendly environment,” he said. “I believe SOU is the best place for me.
“I think getting a shot at the next level is a blessing. Not a lot of high school athletes get an opportunity to play at the next level, so it is definitely something special and is going to be a great lifetime experience.”
Ledesma will study sports medicine.
Kaylee Delzotti will also stay in state, heading to Linfield College in McMinnville to run track and cross country.
“I am excited to be continuing my passion of running at Linfield and be able to set new goals for the future and stay determined to achieve them,” Delzotti said. “I am also excited to meet new people and teammates.
“I am sad that school and track were canceled this spring. However, I have been able to adapt to the changes and overcome the disappointments by looking to the future.
Delzotti plans to study biochemistry and molecular biology.
Hannah Mork is headed to Montana.
“I am really excited about attending Carroll College,” she said. “I didn’t originally plan to do cheerleading in college, but it’s kind of hard to imagine life without it.
“Collegiate cheerleading is much different than high school, so I have a whole new road ahead of me.”
And Henley Cleveland will continue his baseball career at College of the Redwoods in California.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to play at the next level of sports,” he said. “I am excited for the new adventures and memories I will gain from it.”
Cleveland plans to study environmental engineering.
Editor's note: Marshfield co-athletic director Floyd Montiel contributed to this story.