FLORENCE — Marshfield started its late-season volleyball surge with a five-set win at Cottage Grove. On Wednesday, the Pirates completed their quest for a spot in the Class 4A playoffs with another five-set win over the Lions.
Marshfield edged the Lions 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12 in a match that broke the second-place tie in the final league standings.
The Pirates go into the playoffs with a match on Saturday, Nov. 2, for a spot in the final state tournament. Cottage Grove, meanwhile, will need to win a match in the play-in round to get into the final 16-team playoff bracket.
“We have time to fine-tune things,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said, adding that she planned to give her team a three-day weekend from practice before getting back at it Monday.
“We know what we need to work on and we have time to do that.”
The match, like so much of Marshfield’s season, was a roller coaster.
The Pirates led nearly the entire way in the first set, but the script flipped in the second set, when the Lions jumped out to a 6-1 lead and Marshfield couldn’t catch up. The Lions seized momentum again in the third set when Matty Ladd served six straight points.
Needing a win in the fourth set to stay alive in the match, Marshfield went in front early. The Pirates led 18-12 before Cottage Grove stormed back, tying the set at 18. That’s when Taylor Londo took over for the Pirates.
She had two straight kills and a stuff block to give the Pirates a lead they never gave up.
And in the pivotal fifth set, Marshfield surged in front early again 5-1 with kills by Londo and Cedar Ward, a surprise tip for a point by Carmen Samuels and another kill by Ward. The Pirates had their biggest leads at 9-3 and 10-4 on two more kills by Londo, but Cottage Grove came back again, getting back within 10-9 before Londo had another kill. Three more kills by Ward kept the Pirates in front, the last sparking an on-court celebration.
“That was amazing,” said Londo. “We were consistent and we had the right mentality and we gave our hearts out.
“We came in wanting to win. A lot of times, we play not to lose.”
Londo, who splits time between setter and outside hitter depending on where she is in the rotation, is one of the few Pirates with meaningful postseason experience, though it came at North Eugene before she transferred to Marshfield.
She helped the Highlanders turn their program around and is excited she got to work with this group of Pirates with very few returners with extensive varsity experience on a senior-dominated group last year.
“I’m just happy,” she said. “I really want this for this team because I can see their talent.”
Fellow senior and co-captain Makenna Anderson added that it’s great to have a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.
“Throughout the season, we wanted to prove to ourselves we could do this,” she said.
This situation looked like somewhat of a long shot when Marshfield gave up a big lead in the fourth set of a loss to Junction City that left the Pirates 2-4 in league play. But they won at Cottage Grove in five sets and then did the same against Siuslaw on the same court where they won Tuesday. Sweeps over Marist Catholic and Elmira and a win by Marist Catholic over Cottage Grove on Tuesday in a four-set match where all four sets were decided by two points, left the two teams tied.
Montiel said the Pirates showed their season-long growth Wednesday, particularly when they held on in the final set after Cottage Grove came back.
“It was a good gut-check to be able to do that,” she said. “It’s huge growth from where we were at the beginning of the season.”
One of the key differences the final two sets, as opposed to the two the Pirates lost, was the use of Ward, who finished with a team-best 19 kills, but only had one each in the second and third sets.
“This game, we really needed our power hitter to get a lot more kills,” Londo said.
Londo finished with 17 kills, 20 digs and 24 assists for the Pirates.
Raegan Rhodes had 12 assists, nine kills and 11 digs. Anderson had 13 digs and five assists. Jamie Foster had seven kills.
Cottage Grove was led by its strong group of hitters. Ladd had 19 kills, 12 digs, three aces and three stuff blocks. Avery Hutchins had 12 kills and four stuff blocks and was strong in a rare appearance in the back row — her first in more than two years because of an injury to a teammate. Freshman Blakely Herbert had 10 kills and 14 digs and Gracie Arnold, herself recovering from an injury, had six kills, two aces and two stuff blocks. Setter Peyton Kidd had 42 assists.
Cottage Grove coach Kendra Anderson generally was pleased with her team’s efforts.
“I think we played well,” she said. “We had some great moments.”
As opposed to the match a night earlier against the Spartans, she said, “We played way better tonight.”