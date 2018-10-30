Marshfield’s Cory Stover was named defensive player of the year and John Lemmons coach of the year in the Sky-Em League for football after the Pirates won the league title.
Cottage Grove quarterback Dylan Graves was named the offensive player of the year.
Marshfield was well-represented on both the first team offense and defense.
On offense, linemen Aidan Adams, Greg Stump and Gannon Holland, the Pirates’ center, all were on the first team along with receiver Jacob Carpenter, running backs Josiah Niblett and Sirus Robie, and Stover, Marshfield’s talented tight end.
Stover, who plays end on defense, was joined on the first team by linemen Greg Stump and Brian Ebernal; linebackers Josiah Niblett, Tristin Lemmons and Robie; and defensive back Chase Howerton.
Arturo Ledesma was the first-team kicker and second-team punter.
Also on the second team on offense were lineman C.J. McCarthy, slot receiver Noah Niblett, running back Devin Benson and quarterback Grant Woolsey. Tev’n Woods was on the second team at defensive back.
Woods also was honorable mention at slot receiver, while Tyler Thornton was honorable mention at both wide receiver and defensive back, Adams on the defensive line, Noah Niblett at defensive back and Carpenter at return specialist.
VOLLEYBALL
Marshfield’s Ravyn Miranda and McKayla Myrand were named to the first team for volleyball, along with Siuslaw’s Mak York.
Cottage Grove swept the top awards with player of the year Cassidy Herbert and coach of the year Kendra Anderson.
The first team also included Cottage Grove’s Reilly Kelty, Marist Catholic’s Britney Duval and McKenna Williams, and the Junction City trio of Jessica Puderbaugh, Taylor Jobe and Brilee Buck.
Marshfield’s Alex Locati and Mallory Heyer were on the second team and libero Makenna Anderson, who rebounded from a knee injury during the season, was named honorable mention.
Sky-Em League Football
Offensive Player of the Year: Dylan Graves, Cottage Grove
Defensive Player of the Year: Cory Stover, Marshfield
Coach of the Year: John Lemmons, Marshfield
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dylan Graves, sr, Cottage Grove. Running Back: Josiah NIblett, jr, Marshfield; Sirus Robie, sr, Marshfield; Brady Nagel, sr, Elmira. Center: Gannon Holland, sr, Marshfield. Guard: Aidan Adams, sr, Marshfield; Luis Mendez, sr, Marist Catholic. Tackle: Greg Stump, sr, Marshfield; Kenny Weber, jr, Marist Catholic. Tight End: Cory Stover, sr, Marshfield. Slot Reciever: Erick Giffen, sr, Cottage Grove. Wide Receiver: Jacob Dunn, jr, Cottage Grove; Jacob Carpenter, sr, Marshfield; Hagan Stephenson, soph, Marist Catholic.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Kenny Weber, jr, Marist Catholic; Cory Stover, sr, Marshfield; Greg Stump, sr, Marshfield; Brian Ebenal, sr, Marshfield. Inside Linebacker: Josiah Niblett, jr, Marshfield; Jacob White, sr, Marist Catholic; Tristin Lemmons, sr, Marshfield. Outside Linebacker: Sirus Robie, sr, Marshfield; Max Whittaker, sr, Marist Catholic; Rowdy Ramirez, sr, Elmira. Defensive Back: Erick Giffen, sr, Cottage Grove; Chase Howerton, sr, Marshfield; Garrett Phelps, sr, Marist Catholic; Matthias Collins, sr, Marist Catholic.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Erick Giffen, sr, Cottage Grove. Kicker: Arturo Ledesma, jr, Marshfield. Return Specialist: Hagan Stephenson, soph, Marist Catholic.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Grant Woolsey, sr, Marshfield. Running Back: Devin Benson, sr, Marshfield; Lucas Patterson, soph, Marist Catholic. Center: Matt Timpe, jr, Elmira. Guard: Justin Boren, sr, Elmira; Creek Lufkin, sr, Cottage Grove. Tackle: C.J. McCarthy, sr, Marshfield; Tyler Chapek, sr, Elmira. Tight End: Michael Lee, jr, Marist Catholic. Slot Receiver: Noah Niblett, soph, Marshfield. Wide Receiver: Jayden Doolittle, jr, Cottage Grove; Estifano Gerdes, jr, Junction City
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: David Cox, sr, Cottage Grove; Adrian Gideon, sr, Cottage Grove; David Mora, sr, Marist Catholic; Ryan Imel, sr, Elmira. Inside Linebacker: Garrett O’Callaghan, sr, Junction City. Outside Linebacker: Jacob Dunn, jr, Cottage Grove. Defensive Back: Tev’n Woods, sr, Marshfield; Bryce Sawyer, jr, Elmira; Estifanos Gerdes, jr, Junction City; Jayden Doolittle, sr, Cottage Grove.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Arturo Ledesma, jr, Marshfield. Kicker: Erick Giffen, sr, Cottage Grove. Return Specialist: Erick Giffen, sr, Cottage Grove.
Honorable Mention
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Max Campbell, jr, Marist Catholic; Cobyn Herbert, soph, Elmira. Running Back: Garrett O’Callaghan, sr, Junction City. Tackle: Bryer Moore, soph, Junction City. Slot Reciever: Tev’n Woods, sr, Marshfield; Hunter VanCurler, sr, Junction City. Wide Receiver: Tyler Thornton, jr, Marshfield
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Hunter VanCurler, sr, Junction City; Aidan Adams, sr, Marshfield; Creed Lufkin, sr, Cottage Grove; Cobyn Herbert, soph, Elmira. Defensive Back: Tyler Thornton, jr, Marshfield; Noah Niblett, soph, Marshfield; Dylan Graves, sr, Cottage Grove; Hagan Stevenson, soph, Marist.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Rowdy Ramirez, sr, Elmira. Return Specialist: Jacob Carpenter, sr, Marshfield.
Sky-Em League Volleyball
Player of the Year: Cassidy Herbert, Cottage Grove
Coach of the Year: Kendra Anderson, Cottage Grove.
First Team — Cassidy Herbert, sr, Cottage Grove; Reilly Kelty, jr, Cottage Grove; Jessica Puderbaugh, sr, Junction City; Taylor Jobe, sr, Junction City; Brilee Buck, jr, Junction City; Britney Duvall, sr, Marist Catholic; McKenna Williams, sr, Marist Catholic; Ravyn Miranda, sr, Marshfield; McKayla Myrand, sr, Marshfield; Mak York, sr, Siuslaw.
Second Team — Lauren Witty, sr, Cottage Grove; Sam May, sr, Cottage Grove; Matty Ladd, soph, Cottage Grove; Brooklyn Nash, jr, Junction City; Heidi Knebel, Marist Catholic; Ellie Christian, soph, Marist Catholic; Alex Locati, sr, Marshfield; Mallory Heyer, sr, Marshfield; Mia Collins, jr, Siuslaw.
Honorable Mention — Alli Bedacht, jr, Junction City; Makenna Anderson, jr, Marshfield; Josie Dickson, sr, Elmira; Maranda Hanson, jr, Elmira.