Marshfield’s Cory Stover and Tess Garrett were named to the Class 4A first team for boys and girls, respectively, for the recently completed basketball season.
Garrett was a first-team pick for the second straight year. Stover was an honorable mention pick last winter
Grant Webster and Hailey Browning received honorable mention for the second straight year for their work helping the Pirates return to the state tournament.
North Bend’s Jayden Frank was named to honorable mention for Class 5A a year after being a first-team selection in Class 4A.
The rest of the Class 4A boys first team included Stayton’s Kaleb Anundi, Blake Gobel of Banks, Seaside’s Chase Januik and RJ Veliz of Valley Catholic. Veliz, Anundi and Veliz are finalists for player of the year and Marc Roche of Banks was coach of the year.
The girls first team also included Baker’s Rose Gwillim, Philomath’s Sage Kramer, North Marion’s Mar Verastegui and Aspen Slifka of Banks, who was player of the year last year. Garrett, Slifka and Gwillim, who led Baker to this year’s title, are the finalists for the award this year.
Baker’s Mat Sand was coach of the year.
In Class 5A, the Midwestern League was well-represented for both boys and girls.
The boys first team included Crater’s Nate Bittle and Thurston’s Isaac Lange. Bittle is a finalist for player of the year along with Dakota Reber and Jack Roche of Wilsonville. The coach of the year was Wilsonville’s Chris Roche.
Churchill’s Silas Bennion and Brian Goracke were on the second team
Springfield’s Zach Brown, Willamette’s Owen Cross and Churchill’s Isaiah Wallace joined Frank receiving honorable mention.
The girls first team included Springfield’s Rebecca Durbin and Emma McKenney, as well as Churchill’s Danika Starr. Durbin is a finalist for player of the year, along with La Salle Prep’s Addison Wedin and Lebanon’s Ellie Croco. La Salle Prep’s Kelli Wedin was coach of the year.
Crater’s Sydney Gray and Maya Van Hook and Churchill’s Isis Smith were honorable mention.
Earlier this spring, Coquille's Morgan Baird was named Ms. Basketball for Class 2A in Oregon and teammates Abbey Dieu and Halle Layton were on the second team. Jeremy Kistner was on the second team and Hayden Davis on the third team for Coquille's boys.
In Class 3A, Brookings-Harbor's Lexi Schofield was named to the first team and Sydney Alexander was an honorable mention pick. Clatskanie's Shelby Blodgett was player of the year.
George Sadi of state champion De La Salle North Catholic was boys player of the year for Class 3A.