COOS BAY — Looking to finish the season — and their high school cross country careers — with a positive performance, Marshfield’s Kaylee Delzotti and Aaron Prince are ready for Thursday’s Sky-Em League Championships at Lane Community College.
In one of the toughest leagues in the state, the pair of seniors are hoping to make their way back to the state meet after a string of successful seasons.
“I just want to feel good about myself in the end. Feel confident, just end my high school career on a good note,” said Delzotti. “That’s all I care about.”
Delzotti has been recording fast cross country times since she picked up the sport in middle school. She recorded finishes of fourth, second and first at districts in her sixth, seventh and eighth grade years respectively.
“When I was in middle school I really got serious about it. It’s kind of like the age 10-12 is when I started to get serious about it,” said Delzotti who noted she first started getting into running at age 6. “I guess I really just liked the challenge of it, that’s the main thing, I’m always up for a challenge so I love that about it.”
Delzotti had no problems adjusting to high school cross country as she went on to finish fourth at the Far West district meet in a freshman season that saw her as Marshfield’s second runner. At the state meet she took 25th place.
She continued to thrive during her sophomore year, when she placed fifth at districts before running a personal best time of 19 minutes and 46 seconds on her way to a ninth place finish at the state meet.
“It was like, I wasn’t nervous that day and it was the weirdest thing, I don’t even know. I got to the starting line and I didn’t even feel ready and then I just went and it was the most natural feeling. It was so weird,” said Delzotti. “It really is, it’s crazy when you break 20, it’s kind of like a new realm. It’s insane, honestly.”
An untimely illness stalled Delzotti’s progression in her junior year. Additionally, the Pirates were also now members of the ultra-competitive Sky-Em League. This new league featured Marist Catholic and Siuslaw, teams that took first and second respectively at last year’s state meet, in addition to Junction City’s Anika Thompson who finished second individually at the state meet.
The league talent has not dropped off this season as seven of the top 11 Class 4A runners come from the Sky-Em. Delzotti’s time of 19:46 that got her ninth at state would give her the seventh best time in this league.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a 4A girls group in the state as talented as this group,” said Marshfield head coach Steve Delgado. “This league has a lot of it, but as we look at the state with (Hannah) Hernandez at Philomath (18:28), with Annika at Junction City (18:19), with the freshman phenom girl from Sisters (Ella Thorsett, 18:19), with the Marist girls and the Siuslaw girls, and our league is a murderer’s row of most of those girls.”
While it may be a tall order for Delzotti, who has a season best of 20:19, to break into the top-five spots that guarantee a spot at state, she is focused on once again breaking the 20-minute barrier once again.
“That’s the goal, sub-20. The last meet kind of proved that it’s possible,” she said.
While Delzotti has been a runner for life, Prince stumbled into the sport.
Following in his brother’s footsteps, he decided to do track. Naturally inclined to run distance, he ran a 4:36 in the 1,500 at districts in his freshman season and Delgado immediately went up to him after the race and asked him to join the cross country team.
Prince agreed to join the team and after his first race as a sophomore was named to the varsity squad. His times fluctuated in the first month of the season before he recorded a 40-second personal record (PR) near the end of the that year brought him down to 18:07.
He then followed up that performance with another major PR at the district meet when he almost cut another minute off his time as he ran a stunning 17:12 to take third place.
“I just kept that momentum going at districts,” said Prince. “At districts I was just running as hard as I could and I didn’t realize my place until I finished and I was like, ‘Wait, seriously?’”
Prince went on to take 38th at state and was greeted his junior season by the also-competitive boys Sky-Em league. The eventual state champion Spartans cruised to the league title with six of the top nine finishers. With the Marshfield team finishing in third, five points behind Siuslaw, Prince’s 11th-place finish (16:55) kept him at home for the state meet.
Wanting to get back to LCC for the state meet, Prince put in extra time running this summer. In the summer he works near full-time as a roofer but made sure to get some mileage after his long days in the sun.
“So last year, not making it (to state) was super disappointing. But this summer, after work some days I’d go out for runs so I was actually able to come into the season in fairly decent shape unlike years before when I didn’t run over the summer. And running in the summer makes that huge difference,” he said.
With a strong foundation, he has been able to speed his way through the season, and last week at the Country Fair Classic ran a PR of 16:30. This time gives Prince the 12th fastest time in Class 4A and the fifth fastest time in the Sky-Em.
Based on personal bests from around the district, 20 seconds separate Prince from the top runner in the district, Marist’s Evan Villano. Confident he will make the top-five and qualify for the state meet, he is now looking to move up in the rankings in the talented field.
“Who knows how that race goes out,” said Delgado. “Does it go out a little slow because everyone is kind of waiting? Does (Cottage Grove’s) Jimmy (Talley) say, to heck with all of you and pull a Prefontaine and says let’s just all suffer together? Let’s see how it shakes out and let’s see who can hold on? Aaron will do the best he can to respond to whatever. And to be prepared for whatever.”
But regardless of what is happening around him and who is moving where, Prince believes he is ready.
“I’m going to go out, I’m going to run my race and I’m not going to worry about what everyone else is doing. And see what happens,” he said.
Thursday’s district meet will take place at LCC with the varsity girls racing at noon, followed by the boys at 12:45 p.m. The state meet will take place at LCC on Saturday Nov. 9.