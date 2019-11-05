Marshfield’s Pedro Casas and Alberto Castillo were named to the Sky-Em League’s first team for boys soccer after leading the Pirates to third place and a spot in the Class 4A play-in round.
Anthony Salinas and Ernesto Hernandez were named to the second team and Gage Hammond, Mason Pittenger, Ander Ausin and goalkeeper Daniel Garcia received honorable-mention recognition.
Marshfield's Alberto Castillo heads a long ball against Cottage Grove's Fernando Soto-Cruz at Marshfield High School in September.
League champion Marist Catholic swept the top awards with coach of the year Chuck Koleno and player of the year Joey Braud.
Marshfield’s Maddie Deleon was named to the second team for the girls in voting by the league’s coaches.
Samantha Daniel, Isabell Perez and goalkeeper Dahlia Kanui all received honorable-mention recognition for Marshfield.
Marist Catholic’s Ella Coulombe was named player of the year and the Spartans’ Stefan Schroffner was coach of the year.
Midwestern League
North Bend’s Adam Wood was named to the first team in voting by the league’s coaches.
Matthew Jordan was an honorable-mention pick.
Ashland’s Scott Gustafson was named player of the year and Eagle Point’s Giovanni Rodriguez was named goalie of the year. The boys coach of the year was Abdiaziz Guled of Ashland.
North Bend’s girls didn’t have any players on the first team, but Brooklyn Garrigus and Molly Picatti were on the second team and Katie Carver and freshman goalkeeper Rachael Snyder were honorable mention picks.
Churchill’s Emmie Freeman was player of the year and the Lancers’ Timothy Meltabarger was coach of the year.
The all-league soccer teams for both the Sky-Em and Midwestern leagues are included in today’s Scoreboard section.
Midwestern League Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Emmie Freeman, Churchill
Coach of the Year: Timothy Meltabarger, Churchill
First Team — Emmie Freeman, sr, Churchill; Kianna Ferris, sr, Churchill; Nani Garcia, sr, Willamette; Briana Kubli, jr, Willamette; Allyl LaVassaur, sr, Willamette; Jerusalem Morris, sr, Willamette; Sophie Cleland, sr, North Eugene; Lauren Johnson, sr, North Eugene; Payten Billie, sr, Thurston; Mary Wilson, sr, Ashland; Neviah Lee, sr, Springfield. Goalkeeper: Natalie Willoughby, sr, Willamette.
Second Team — Sella Freeman, fr, Churchill; Sophia Mathews, sr, Churchill; Ciana Reyes Emerenciana, sr, Churchill; Lauren Becraft, soph, North Eugene; Reice Newell, jr, North Eugene; Joelle Annen, fr, Ashland; Mya Holzshu, sr, Ashland; Mia Tewes, soph, Crater; Brooklyn Garrigus, soph, North Bend; Molly PIcatti, jr, North Bend. Goalkeeper: Nina Munson, sr, Ashland.
Honorable Mention — Ruby Waters, soph, Churchill; Emma Cooper, sr, Churchill; Leslie Monajares, soph, Churchill; Sophie Elstone, sr, Churchill; Eva Brady, jr, Willamette; Adriene Willis, fr, Willamette; Grace Thaut, jr, Willamette; Maria Contreras Benitez, sr, Springfield; Sydney Peterson, jr, Springfield; Suzy Alatorre, fr, Springfield; Katie Carver, jr, North Bend; Kayleigh Gugliotta, soph, Crater; Sidalie Jaramillo, jr, Thurston; Kylie Balero, soph, Eagle Point; Ashley Hart, soph, North Eugene; Olivia Hoskinson, soph, North Eugene; Avery Womrdahl, soph, North Eugene; Marcy Weiss, sr, Thurston. Goalkeeper: Kylee Dean, sr, Thurston; Rachael Snyder, fr, North Bend; Alexi Morgan, fr, Springfiield.
Midwestern League Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Scott Gustafson, sr, Ashland
Goalkeeper of the Year: Giovanni Rodriguez, sr, Eagle Point
Coach of the Year: Abdiaziz Guled, Ashland
First Team — Sam Austin, sr, Ashland; Kona Makai, jr, Ashland; Mathew Angel, soph, Eagle Point; Jaydyn Budrow, sr, Eagle Point; Harper Neubeck, sr, Churchill; Isaias Monjaras, sr, Churchill; Caleb Burke, jr, Willamette; Jason Corrales Tobon, sr, Springfield; Jayden Vranes, sr, Crater; Matthew Dyemartin, sr, Thurston; Adam Wood, sr, North Bend. Goalkeeper: Parker Thiele, jr, Thurston.
Second Team — Milan Pyle, sr, Ashland; Carson Pindell, jr, Ashland; Noah Aguilar, jr, Ashland; Simon Cropper, jr, Ashland; Alonso Avila-Pantoja, sr, Eagle Point; Alex Rodriguez, sr, Eagle Point; Victor Castaneda, soph, Willamette; Hector Fandino, soph, Willamette; Andres Rodriguez-Arias, sr, Springfield; Logan Ball, jr, Crater; Jason Hewitt, sr, North Eugene. Goalkeeper: Nick Clendenen, sr, Churchill.
Honorable Mention — Michael Holden, jr, Ashland; Davidson Graham, soph, Ashland; Freddy Barajas, sr, Eagle Point; Gabriel Campuzano, sr, Eagle Point; Isaiah Lundberg, jr, Eagle Point; Alex Karoll, sr, Churchill; Owen Mitchell, jr, Churchill; Peter Michaels, sr, Churchill; Massimo Brigola, sr, Churchill; Kaden Sandow, soph, Willamette; Jody Vargas Romero, jr, Willamette; Alexis Martinez, jr, Willamette; Nainoa Zavala-Ramirez, sr, Springfield; Josiah Schiffer, sr, Springfield; Sam Schiffer, sr, Springfield; Abe Hull, jr, Crater; Colton Bryant, jr, Crater; Jorge Hernandez-Herrera, sr, Thurston; Karson Baker, sr, North Eugene; Alex Krupicka, jr, North Eugene; Tristan Pazuchowski, jr, North Eugene; Matthew Jordan, sr, North Bend.
Sky-Em League Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Ella Coulombe, Marist Catholic
Coach of the Year: Stefan Schroffner, Marist Catholic
First Team — Ella Coulombe, Marist Catholic; Kallie Harding, Marist Catholic; Chanel Leach, Cottage Grove; Sawyer Weybright, Cottage Grove; Kennady Laing, Marist Catholic; Liz Meigs, Marist Catholic; Georgiea Karam, Marist Catholic; Abbie Chambers, Marist Catholic; Jillian Liebersbach, Junction City; Cameron Anderson, Cottage Grove. Goalkeeper: Andrah Cobb, Elmira; Tessa Woodrum, Marist Catholic.
Second Team — Megan Porter, Elmira; Anna Watts, Marist Catholic; Paige Meador, Marist Catholic; Payton Cameron, Cottage Grove; Maddie Deleon, Marshfield; Reese Fitzpatrick, Marist Catholic; Annie Gibson-Becker, Cottage Grove; Makenzie Wisner, Elmira; Madison Fuller, Marist Catholic; Adiana Taylor, Junction City. Goalkeeper: Carson Williams, Junction City.
Honorable Mention — Samantha Daniel, Marshfield; Isabell Perez, Marshfield; Dahlia Kanui, Marshfield; Nakia Pelroy, Elmira; Katie Kennedy, Elmira; Paige Reichenberger, Elmira; Avery Anderson, Marist Catholic; Codie Williams, Junction City; Blen Reerslev, Junction City; Brynn Bishop, Junction City; Meghan Haley, Cottage Grove. Goalkeeper: Dahlia Kanui, Marshfield; Raina Herzog, Cottage Grove.
Sky-Em League Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Joey Braud, Marist Catholic
Coach of the Year: Chuck Koleno, Marist Catholic
First Team — Joey Braud, sr, Marist Catholic; Fernando Soto-Cruz, sr, Cottage Grove; Pedro Casas, sr, Marshfield; Irwin Leon, jr, Marist Catholic; Alberto Castillo, soph, Marshfield; Aldo Rea, fr, Cottage Grove; Andy Sanchez, sr, Junction City; Torrent Adkins, jr, Marist Catholic; Ethan Yost, sr, Elmira; Shane Raum, sr, Cottage Grove. Goalkeeper: Sam Bell, sr, Marist Catholic.
Second Team — Ryan Cary, soph, Marist Catholic; Jayden Cameron, soph, Cottage Grove; Anthony Salinas, jr, Marshfield; Chris Ohman, soph, Junction City; Ernesto Hernandez, soph, Marshfield; Court Knabe, fr, Junction City; Evan Snauer, jr, Cottage Grove; Will Ficek, soph, Marist Catholic; Zane Brainard, sr, Marist Catholic; Jose Lpez, jr, Junction City. Goalkeeper: Jarret Thiesfeld, sr, Junction City.
Honorable Mention — Gage Hammond, sr, Marshfield; Cory Butts, jr, Cottage Grove; Jesus Toralba, fr, Cottage Grove; Colton Zsiga, sr, Elmira; Guillermo Farje, sr, Elmira; Gabe Fatooh, sr, Elmira; Zach Dummer, sr, Junction City; Nick Norby, soph, Marist Catholic; Justin Guzman, soph, Marist Catholic; Mason PIttenger, jr, Marshfield; Ander Ausin, sr, Marshfield. Goalkeeper: Ty Kishen, soph, Cottage Grove; Daniel Garcia, fr, Marshfield.