COOS BAY — Jazmin Chavez has had a stellar career at Marshfield High School that includes the distinction of being the first girl in school history to place in the top 10 at the state cross country meet all four years and also the first to be part of two state champion teams in the same school year.
After she graduates — ideally with another state title or two — the stellar distance runner will continue her career at Lane Community College in Eugene. Chavez signed a letter of intent Monday to run for the Titans.
Marshfield's Jazmin Chavez takes off on the last leg of the 4x400-meter relay on Saturday.
Chavez was attracted to Lane both because of the success of the program and its educational offerings.
“I just think they have a really good nursing program,” she said. “That played a lot into (the decision).”
The Titans also always are among the top programs in the Northwest Athletic Conference in cross country and track and field.
“I know they have a lot of girls who are just as fast as me or faster,” she said. “That will be fun.
“It will be nice to be able to do some pack running.”
Marshfield cross country coach Steve Delgado said Chavez has a great opportunity with Lane.
“I think it’s great for her,” he said. “(Coach) Bill Steyer is really super excited to have her.”
Chavez agreed.
“The coach showed a lot of interest in me,” she said. “I like that.”
Chavez will run both cross country and track for Lane. At Marshfield she also has been a key member of the basketball team and is on pace to finish her high school career with four varsity letters in all three sports.
“I think the thing she’s going to be proud of more than anything when she looks back at her high school career is she’s been a three-sport athlete all four years,” Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey told the group of family, teammates, coaches, friends and fans who gathered for her celebration Monday. “That’s remarkable.
“She gave everything she could for this high school.”
Last year, Chavez was a key member of both Marshfield’s state champion basketball and track teams. The basketball team again is ranked No. 1 and the track team returns a number of key contributors from last year’s title squad.
Basketball coach Bruce Bryant said Chavez has been a fierce player.
“She plays basketball as she runs,” he said. “She’s competitive.
“I’m excited that she gets to fulfill her passion for running at a place that’s local where people can go watch her.”
Delgado noted that Lane is where the state cross country meet is held every year.
“She was a four-time placer at state,” he said. “That’s going to be her home course for college.”
He expects her to thrive in college.
“She’s always been somebody who has that sort of energy that she marries to commitment and focus and drive,” he said. “She’s been fun to coach.”
Delgado noted that Chavez also has been a standout student involved in numerous leadership groups in addition to her sports teams.
“She excels in all aspects of what we encourage our student athletes to be,” he said.
“I’m super proud of her,” said Jessica Hakki, Chavez’s mom. “It’s been a great four years.”
Chavez follows in the footsteps of her sister Jade, who also went on to be a two-sport college athlete, for Southwestern Oregon Community College, in basketball and softball.