COOS BAY — It’s not often that a South Coast athlete signs to play at a Division I school.
Wednesday, though, Marshfield’s Cory Stover did just that, signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at Oregon State University under Jonathan Smith, faxing in his letter from Wasilia, Alaska, as the Pirates are there for a basketball tournament.
“Obviously, I want to finish basketball season strong,” Stover said. “But after that I’m excited to get down there.”
Stover chose Oregon State over Oregon, Cal, UCLA and Utah, though only OSU and Cal offered scholarships. According to 247sports.com, Stover is the sixth-best player in the state of Oregon and is a three-star strong-side defensive end with a rating of just over 84.
The 6-foot-7 end took an unofficial visit to Oregon State in the spring and visited the rival Ducks the next week, but felt comfortable in Corvallis.
“I’m not about the hype,” he said of Oregon.
There’s also the matter of what he’ll study.
Oregon State offers a forestry program, which is what he intends to study as both of his parents are in the industry already.
“OSU was an easy choice for that,” Stover said.
Stover said he’s been in semi-regular contact with most of the 14 other signees, but is in closest contact with Luke Musgrave, the similarly-sized tight end out of Bend.
It adds an aspect of his choice to play at Oregon State. Namely, the family aspect.
“When you’re looking at a school, you can’t think about playing sports,” Stover said. “You have to think about going to that school.”
Stover joins an Oregon State program looking to build under Smith, a former Beavers quarterback who is arguably the best Beavers signal caller since Terry Baker.
Coming off his first year at the helm, Smith signed 15 in the early signing period, all of whom are ranked as three-star players.
Of those 15 commits, five are from the Oregon: Stover and Musgrave, Omar Speights from Crescent Valley in Corvallis, Kelsen Hennessey of Clackamas and Anthony Gould of West Salem.
“I think the talent (in Oregon) is good,” Smith said. “I want to recruit in this state and get the best players out of this state. But they’ve got to be good players, and these guys are.”
In Stover, Smith sees an athlete with versatility but no set plan because of that athleticism.
“I think he fits us,” Smith said. “Good work ethic. He’s a good basketball player. Got to watch him play a little bit.
“Long, length, can continue to grow. He can rush the passer at defensive end. I’m not sure he couldn’t play tight end. He’s got a skill set that allows some flexibility. We’ll start him at the defensive end spot and go from there.”
Stover himself isn’t sure about whether he’ll come in and play right away or if he’ll redshirt. But a rules change this year that might make that delineation a moot point.
Players who receive a redshirt used to be ineligible to play that year, but received a fifth year as a result. Players still get five years to play four, but players now can play up to four games in a season while still retaining redshirt status. This allows young guys to wet their feet while still getting valuable development time.
Stover isn’t sure where he stands yet, but isn’t worried at all. He just wants to show up and get to work.
“Some guys are natural-born ballers and some guys it takes a little bit to develop,” Stover said. “And with the new rule, you can redshirt and play four games. It’s good.”