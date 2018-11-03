EUGENE — Marshfield’s Jazmin Chavez became a four-time state placer and Siuslaw’s girls capped a great season with a second-place trophy at the state cross country meet at Lane Community College on Saturday.
Bandon’s Isaac Cutler earned an individual state medal for the first time to highlight the runners from the smaller schools, while his Tigers finished fifth, one spot away from a trophy.
Chavez finished sixth in a talented Class 4A girls field with a time of 19 minutes and 11 seconds.
“It was a tough race — it really was,” Chavez said. “I expected the first mile to be fast.”
She said she knew she had to try to run with the leaders.
“I knew we all went out that fast, we are all feeling that pint. It’s just a matter of who can hang on the longest.”
Tillamook’s Solace Bergeron won the race in 18:32, with Junction City’s Anika Thompson crossing the line in 18:40, Tillamook’s Sarah Pullen in 18:59, Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow in 19:02 and Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez in 19:07.
As for being a four-time medalist, Chavez was elated.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “It’s a great experience.
“It’s an awesome feeling.”
Rannow said she was thrilled to finish on the podium after placing 13th last year, and agreed with Chavez that it was a tough race.
“I kind of got caught up in the first mile,” she said of the blazing pace. “I tried to give it all I had.”
Rannow led the Vikings to second place.
“My team did good,” she said. “I’m proud of what they accomplished today.”
Brea Blankenship was 15th, Rylee Colton 22nd, Chloe Madden 25th and Anne Wartnik 30th for Siuslaw.
The Vikings almost beat favored Marist Catholic after the Spartans’ top runner faltered. But Marist still had enough to finish with 70 points, to 73 for Siuslaw and 77 for third-place Tillamook. Lucy Tsai was 10th, Jennifer Tsai 12th and Emilie Nelson 13th to lead Marist.
The Spartans swept the Class 4A titles, with the boys winning easily, led by individual champion Joey Peterson, who crossed the line in 16:10.
Siuslaw, which finished second in the Sky-Em meet to Marist, was eight, led by Brenden Jensen, who finished 25th.
Bandon’s boys missed out on a trophy by 24 points in the Class 2A-1A team race, but Cutler earned his first individual podium spot after being part of teams that finished first and second the past two years.
“I’ve never pushed myself that hard,” he said after finishing ninth in 17:02. “I’m happy.”
Tim Stevens of Union/Cove won the race in a blazing 15:33 to lead the Bobcats to the team title. Union finished with 44 points to 101 for St. Stephen’s Academy, 102 for Heppner/Ione, 105 for East Linn Christian and 129 for the Tigers .
Cutler said he tried to run a conservative first mile. He passed fur runners on the way to his top-10 finish.
Aero Franklin, like Cutler a junior, was 22nd for the Tigers.
Bandon coach Brent Hutton was happy with how his team ran.
“I can’t complain with their effort,” he said. “They all ran really well. It was almost the best race for all of them.”
Hunter Angove was 34th, Luke Brown 50th, Nathan Vineyard 51st and Marino Santoro 53rd.
In the Class 3A-2A-1A girls race, Bandon’s Holly Hutton finished 19th, with teammate Shannon Smith 24th and Coquille’s Allie Storts 26th. All three were in their first state meet — Hutton and Storts are freshmen and Smith is a junior competing in the sport for the first time.
“I’m happy,” Holly Hutton said after finishing in 20:38. “I didn’t know how I was going to do.
“I had a sideache right when I started, but I pushed through.”
Kennedy’s Alejandra Lopez won the race in 19:02 and Catlin Gabel won the team race with 71 points, four better than the combined Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa team.
In the new Class 3A boys division, Brookings-Harbor freshman Kaleb Barnes was seventh in 17:15. Emmett Klus of Burns edged Henry Coughlan of Enterprise by two seconds to win in 16:31 and the Highlanders beat Enterprise by two points for the team title.