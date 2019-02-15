COOS BAY — When Khaley Aguilar and Sirus Robie signed their letters of intent for college on Friday, Marshfield assistant track coach MJ Golder made sure the many trophies they have helped earn for the Pirates were on display.
The two, who have been fixtures on district and state champion squads, are both staying in state for college, with Aguilar signing to pole vault for Lane Community College and Robie to be a triple jumper and long jumper for Southern Oregon University.
“I’m super excited,” Aguilar said of joining the Titans, adding that Lane was a good fit both academically and athletically.
She plans to become a dental hygienist and said Lane has a good two-year program for that.
Plus, she will get to work with legendary Lane pole vault coach Dan West.
“He’s coached every level from high school to world athletes,” she said. “I don’t think you can get much better than that.”
West made the trip down to the Bay Area for Friday’s joint signing ceremony and said he loves getting athletes from Marshfield because he knows the pole vaulters have been coached well by Steve Puckett and don’t have bad habits he needs to train out of them.
“I’m very excited to have her join us,” West said. “We’ve had a long tradition of very good vaulters coming through our school.
“I’m excited to work with one of Steve’s vaulters. I know the fundamentals will be there.”
Aguilar won the state title last spring and has been one of the state’s top vaulters since her freshman year, only slowed by a nagging hamstring injury.
“She’s been the best 4A vaulter since she was an eighth-grader,” Puckett said.
At Lane, Aguilar will get the ability to learn under West and take advantage of Lane’s indoor and outdoor facilities.
“She’s very capable,” Puckett said. “It will be better competition for her.”
Robie, meanwhile, will join the squad at Southern Oregon.
He had been considering playing football for the Raiders and noticed the great track facilities when he went down to watch a football game. He fell in love with the campus and track coaches right away.
“Plus they have a really good business program,” Robie said. “I’m looking forward to that.”
Robie is both a horizontal jumper and sprinter for the Pirates.
“I’m pretty excited for him,” Golder said. “Last year, he had so much improvement in his 100 (meter) times — phenomenal improvement.”
She also noted how good a teammate Robie is, something echoed by Marshfield jumps coach Jeremy West.
“He works hard every day in practice,” West said. “You never see him without a smile on his face.
“I’m super proud of him. I know he’s going to do great things, not only in school, but down the road, too.”
Marshfield’s girls won the state championship last spring and the boys were champions in 2017. The teams also have been Far West League champions throughout the careers of Robie and Aguilar.
Both were looking ahead to this spring.
“I’m so ready for the season, to go compete and hopefully win a state championship in the triple jump,” Robie said.
Aguilar said she is excited to be running pain free as she aims for a new best of 12 feet and the possibility of another team state title for Marshfield.
“I definitely think we can do it,” she said.