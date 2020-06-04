COOS BAY — Marshfield running standouts Kaylee Delzotti and Aaron Prince didn’t get to have a senior track season, their spring sport canceled along with all the others, but they did get a big honor at the end of the year.
The two cross country and track standouts were named Marshfield’s winners of the Oregon School Activities Association Award of Excellence.
Each year, the award is presented to one male and one female athlete at each OSAA-affiliated school, based on their dedication to interscholastic athletics while also being strong students.
“They are two of the finest young people I have had the pleasure to coach,” Marshfield cross country coach Steve Delgado said. “They have meant a great deal to me and the teams they have been a part of over the years.”
Delgado said the award honors students who understand the importance of athletics to the whole school experience.
“One who understands that athletics are much more than winning and losing,” he said. “They build character and skills for being an exceptional citizen to our society.”
Both had stellar careers for the Pirates.
Delzotti was a four-year varsity member of the cross country team and three-year letter winner in track and field, her fourth season canceled.
She was co-captain and team most valuable player for cross country in the fall and also had been slated to be a co-captain in track this spring.
In her best cross country season, her sophomore year, she placed third at the district meet and ninth at the state meet. Her lifetime best ranks fifth on Marshfield’s top-10 list for 5,000 meters and she also was middle school champion before getting to high school.
Marshfield’s girls track team was district champion all three of her seasons and state champion her sophomore year and she competed at state in the 400 meters and both relays.
Prince competed in cross country for three years, earning varsity letters all three, and placed third in the Far West League district meet as a sophomore and the Sky-Em League district meet last fall, when he was one of the top runners in Class 4A. He placed 14th at the state meet and ranks sixth on Marshfield’s top-10 list for 5,000 meters.
He also was a member of the boys district champion track teams as a sophomore and junior and won the 1,500 meters at the county meet last spring.