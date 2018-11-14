COOS BAY — As the Marshfield Pirates sat and stretched around the midfield logo at Pete Susick Stadium on Wednesday, head coach John Lemmons pointed west to the end zone there.
He asked if the upper classmen remembered what happened there two years ago, and told them to think about it, to remember the feeling. A goal line stop there in overtime gave then-No. 9 Banks a 27-20 overtime win over then-No. 8 Marshfield. The pair, now No. 1 Banks and No. 4 Marshfield, meet Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Cottage Grove in the Class 4A semifinals.
“I don’t remember anything, except for the last play. It’s just stuck in my mind like a nightmare,” senior Aiden Adams said. “I’ve been waiting to play Banks all season just because of that.”
The game hasn’t left the memories of the Marshfield Pirates.
Overtime. A goal line play. A season ended prematurely. For two years, the Marshfield senior class has wanted a chance to exact some revenge on Saturday.
There are a handful of guys who played in that game still contributing for the Pirates, and they certainly remember.
Devin Benson, as a blazing-fast sophomore, rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries. Cory Stover caught one pass for 35 yards as a wide receiver, setting up a half-ending field goal. Adams broke into the starting offensive line late in the season and never left.
Lemmons himself was a coach in the game, and remembers that night and that feeling, one of a disappointingly quick end to the season and thoughts of what might’ve been.
“That was a game — we should’ve been playing for a couple more weeks, I think,” Lemmons said. “Yeah, definitely we shouldn’t have lost that game. I think we all remember that game, yeah.”
On fourth down from the Banks 1-yard line in the overtime, Banks blew up a running play due to just one missed block, and the Braves celebrated in the west end zone while Marshfield walked off the field in dejection.
Since that loss, Marshfield has gone 20-2, its losses coming in last year’s state championship game and in the season debut this season against the rival, now Class 5A North Bend Bulldogs.
It stands to reason, then, that the first-round loss two years ago was a turning point for a program that had only reached the quarterfinals once in the four previous seasons.
“Especially, losing that way got everyone motivated because they knew they could get farther than that, because we should’ve beat ‘em,” Adams said. “Coming into this season, I know it’s motivated me, at least. Ever since they started saying they’re the No. 1 team in the state, I wanted to play ‘em. I wanted to show how good Marshfield really was.”
Notes: Saturday's game is the third of a tripleheader at Cottage Grove High School. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and good for all three games. The others are a Class 2A semifinal between Santiam and Monroe at 11 a.m. and a Class 3A semifinal between Cascade Christian and Amity at 2:15 p.m.
Marshfield officials are urging Pirate fans to wear purple for the game so they will stand out in the stadium.
"The Pirates want to bring a sea of purple from the coast to Cottage Grove," athletic director Greg Mulkey said.