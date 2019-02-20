COOS BAY — It seems overkill to keep mentioning Marshfield’s low numbers in wrestling this season.
It seems overkill to mention that the Pirates struggled to win duals despite a quality group in the wrestling room in the Harding building. But the Pirates qualified nine of their 11 district participants for the Class 4A state tournament, with four top-four seeds, and the Pirates are nervously excited to get to Portland and test their mettle against the state’s best.
“The feeling around the room is really good,” Pirates coach Tyler Strenke said. “The guys are looking really good, starting to compete really well. Everything’s looking really good. People are excited. I’ve been trying to keep everybody calm.”
Those numbers have placed a chip on the Pirates’ collective shoulder heading to the season’s most important weekend.
Nine might sound like a lot — and frankly it’s not a bad number — but it’s a smaller one for a school looking for a state title.
For instance, Hidden Valley is sending 11, as is Mazama. Junction City is sending 10. La Grande is sending 15. Sweet Home is 20 strong. Tillamook is sending 21.
“They just pump out kids and are sending a ton of kids,” senior Aiden Adams said.
Comparatively, Marshfield’s nine, though efficient, looks like a small contingent, making vying for a team championship a difficult prospect.
The Pirates are realistic about that, knowing they’ll have to get all nine deep in the tournament. They used last year as an example. Even with five state champions, their smaller numbers than Crook County gave the Cowboys more room to work and more points to score. Marshfield was runner-up.
But don’t think for a second that Marshfield is conceding anything.
“We don’t have a ton of kids, but our kids are really good and determined,” Adams said. “I think we’ll be top four. Definitely.”
Marshfield is anchored by its two-time state champion: Kody Koumentis.
The junior has battled injury this season but still secured a top seed in his district tournament and is again a top seed entering the state tourney at 132.
Koumentis is Marshfield’s only No. 1 seed, while 152-pounder Tandy Martin is seeded second as he prepares for his first Class 4A state tournament after placing third last season in the Class 2A/1A bracket while a student at Gold Beach.
Frankie Harlow (senior, 120) and Adams (senior, 182) are both No. 4 seeds entering their final state tournaments and don’t care one bit where they’re placed in the bracket.
It’s enough to them they’re in the tournament at all.
“I’ve never been seeded at the state tournament before, so I’m not gonna complain,” Adams said. “I’m just gonna go out there and prove that seeding wrong and move up. It’s the only thing I can do.”
The only other senior to qualify is the 126-pound Colton West, who is back in after missing last year’s state tourney.
As a sophomore, West qualified at 113 pounds and immediately faced top-ranked Richard Huff of Siuslaw, the eventual state champ at that weight.
West missed out as a junior, and is ready to be back in the bracket with a chance to do some damage.
“I’m excited,” West said. “There’s a lot of nerves going into it, but I got a lot to prove. I got a lot to prove to people why I’m there.”
Joining those five are Josh Hinds (junior, 145), Peyton Forbes (junior, 145), Konrad Hoyer (sophomore, 152) and Alvaro Ruiz (junior, 285).
Strenke liked the draw of Forbes, who starts with a match against the No. 5 seed at 145 and has a chance to knock off the No. 4 with a win there.
But, Harlow said, ultimately the seed and placing doesn’t matter. Showing up and wrestling well is all that matters.
“I think the seeding doesn’t really matter,” Harlow said. “It matters how you wrestle on the mat and how you’re feeling. I don’t even care what seed I am. I just come in and wrestle and dominate, do anything I can to win.”
The state tournament begins Friday at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland, with athletes from Marshfield and Siuslaw in the Class 4A tournament and Reedsport, Coquille, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach in the Class 2A-1A tournament.
Myrtle Point and Brookings-Harbor also each have one girl in the first OSAA-sanctioned girls state tournament.