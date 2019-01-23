COOS BAY — It came down right to the end, with the 182-pound match deciding the outcome.
After trailing 24-6 and coming within mere seconds of a dual-losing pin, Marshfield rallied for a 39-36 nonleague dual victory over rival North Bend at the Pirate Palace on Wednesday. All contested matches save the finale were decided by pin with the Pirates scoring five falls.
“It’s pretty great. It’s like a football game in overtime,” Marshfield senior Aiden Adams said after his 10-8 overtime decision at 182 pounds to claim the dual win. “It’s so intense when everything comes down to one match.”
After conceding four forfeits and gaining just one, Marshfield had quite the ground to make up against the younger, less experienced, but more numerous Bulldogs.
It’s a familiar position for Marshfield to be in this season in Tyler Strenke’s first year at the helm. The Pirates still have experience. Senior Frankie Harlow scored a pin over sophomore Ethan Ingram. Junior and two-time state champion Kody Koumentis moved up to 132 pounds from 113 and scored a pin over North Bend sophomore Liam Buskerud. Josh Hinds (145) and Peyton Forbes (152) scored pins over senior Brysen Lofthouse and junior Jake Siewell, respectivey.
“They got a lot of heart,” Strenke said. “Aiden’s match went to overtime. We knew the dual was on the line. They fought every single match. Even the kids that lost, they were out there fighting. They were out there doing it.”
“We come in with a chip on our shoulder,” Adams added. “We know all the teams are gonna doubt us and got a whole bunch of points off forfeits. It just goes to show when we show up and wrestle, we know we can do it and we can accomplish anything.”
That all led to Adams and Anthony Derrick at 182 with the dual tied at 36, a win on the line.
Adams led 6-0 after a second-round reversal and looked to be cruising to a two-fold win.
But Derrick escaped, took down Adams and scored a two-point near fall after getting Adams in a cradle and securing a four-count.
But that one second was a massive point. Adams broke free before five seconds, meaning that Derrick didn’t get three points but only the two and Adams led 6-5 headed to the final round.
Marshfield's Colten West wrestles North Bends Derek Bell in the 126-pound weight class Wednesday at Marshfield High School.
Adams started with a takedown for two points but Derrick again escaped, then the North Bend junior scored two points for himself with a takedown just before the end of the round, sending it to a sudden-death overtime period tied at eight.
There, shortly into the minute-long extra period, Adams score the two-point takedown to win his match 10-8 and score three team points for the Pirates, giving them the comeback dual win.
“If he gives up a three near fall there, he loses the match,” Strenke said. “Just fighting like, ‘No, I’m gonna fight as soon as I get put on my back.’ It was just a microcosm of the bigger dual.”
“I was just thinking, ‘Man I gotta do this,’” Adams said. “It’s either I find it in me to win the match, or the team loses. And I found it in me to win the match.”
For North Bend, it was an encouraging evening, even with the loss.
Junior Gabriel Johnson scored a pin over freshman Ben Steward at 132 and Jesus Salvidar, a freshman at 170 pounds, topped Che Garcia with a first-round pin.
North Bend coach Garrett Caldwell was happy with the evening’s wrestling, despite the five losses by fall and coming up short in the dual scores.
“Especially for Jesus, this is his first year,” Caldwell said. “I’m sure he’s pretty stoked about winning that match and keeping the dual close.”
For Marshfield, the night was just another indication of its resilience, battling back from short numbers to overcome forfeits.
After the Oregon Classic, Forbes and Martin both asked Strenke to move up from 145 and 152 to 152 and 160 to fill more holes.
“We give up 24 points in forfeits and that’s something we’ve run into all year,” Strenke said. “The guys know they need to go out there and fight. They definitely did that tonight.”
Both teams will be back at Pirate Palace on Saturday for the Bay City Duals, which also will include South Coast schools Myrtle Point and Reedsport, along with Sheldon, Sutherlin, Mazama and Newport. The action starts at 10 a.m.