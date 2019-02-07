COOS BAY — Senior Night can yield some strange results with rotations mixed up and such.
So was the case for the Marshfield boys basketball team that, despite those mixed up rotations, jumped to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a 54-37 win over Cottage Grove on Wednesday. Behind Cory Stover's 13 points, balanced scoring and a stifling defense, Marshfield won easily. Creed Lufkin had 13 points for the Lions.
“It was really awesome (to start) because I don’t get to play a ton,” River Ginn-Forsberg said. “It was really cool to go out there and really get to play a lot.”
Marshfield was once again versatile on defense, starting in a press with senior night starter Ginn-Forsberg, forcing 12 first-quarter turnovers and pitching the shutout in that initial period.
Marshfield’s press was as mean as can be, with Stover picking off deep passes, Ginn-Forsberg causing havoc in the middle and Grant Woolsey and Chase Howerton, among other guards, frustrating Cottage Grove guards in the backcourt.
The defense-creates-offense philosophy was the prevailing thinking heading into Marshfield’s final regular season game at Pirate Palace this season.
“It’s in our back pocket now,” Pirates coach Doug Miles said.
Cottage Grove's first points came nearly a minute into the second quarter when 5-foot-4 freshman Landon Colburn picked off a pass across the top of Cottage Grove’s zone defense and raced to the other end for a layup.
He did it a second time in the period as Cottage Grove outscored Marshfield 11-10 to cut the halftime deficit to 26-11, but a 21-8 third quarter in favor of Marshfield all but eliminated the idea of a comeback.
Marshfield’s offense, though, wasn’t as crisp as normal. Miles conceded the offense wasn’t as good as could be, considering the rotation differences, but was still unselfish.
Stover was the only Pirate in double figures, but that was more a product of Marshfield’s unselfishness than of poor offense.
Howerton and Jacob Carpenter both had seven points; Grant Webster, Mason Ainsworth and Woolsey each had six points and Ginn-Forsberg had five.
“They shared the ball all night long,” Miles said. “I just love these guys, man. They’re great guys on this time. They’re genuinely happy for their teammates. So that was cool. Really fun.”
The good ball movement is a newer development as Marshfield’s offense developed over the course of the season.
“We were very stagnant (earlier),” Ginn-Forsberg said. “We’d move it, then we’d just stop and think about it, then move it again. It wasn’t really working and we’ve smoothed it out a lot now.”
Marshfield closes the week with a visit to Siuslaw, then has a crucial matchup with Marist next Tuesday in a game that will likely determine the Sky Em League title, assuming the Pirates take care of business this weekend.
Marshfield slipped past Marist at home a week ago and is confident it can do it again on the road.
“If we come out strong and with a lot of energy, just as much energy as we (had Tuesday), we’re sure we’re gonna win that game,” Ginn-Forsberg said.
Marshfield tips at 5:45 p.m. at Siuslaw, then 7:15 p.m. its final two games against Marist (Tuesday) and at Elmira, its league finale.