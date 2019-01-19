COOS BAY — In the end, the result was about as expected.
The Marshfield Pirates girls basketball team pulled away from the rival North Bend Bulldogs in Saturday’s Civil War for a 56-31 win. Understandably, Marshfield was happy with the rivalry win on its home floor behind 18 points from Hailey Browning and 13 from Tess Garrett, but North Bend was encouraged with its effort, which included a team-high 11 points from Haley Snelgrove.
“It was a big one for us,” Browning said.
It was the second game in as many days for both teams, but the energy wasn’t lacking at all.
Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said he thought the Pirates opened with solid energy, even as Browning said her legs were a little sore.
“You don’t have a normal school day, it’s at 6 o’clock, the whole town is involved in the games, boys and girls play all the games in the big gym,” Bryant said. “There’s that, then there’s — I thought we had a lot of energy coming out early, and so did they.”
Early on, North Bend’s matchup zone lured Marshfield into settling for outside shots, and it kept the Bulldogs close for a time.
The Pirates took 11 first-half 3-pointers and made just two, allowing North Bend to rebound and work for points on the other end. Bryant said that mentality — settling for good shots when you need to work for great ones — is another step for a team already with a state title under its collective belt.
“The thing about that is, it’s always nice when it goes in,” Bryant said, referencing the quick outside shots early in the ballgame. “And when it doesn’t, you’re down two points and you get the ball again. If you’re gonna shoot that outside, you’d like to have ball movement occur, swing it a few times, like to inside out, like to have movement. You don’t like to have one pass, two pass, shoot it.”
Fortunately for the Pirates, and unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Marshfield’s defensive pressure is a lot to handle for any team.
Marshfield loves to pick up the opposing point guard at full court or run a press, making crossing the timeline more stressful than it sounds.
Even while Marshfield was settling for jump shots and not really pulling away, its defense kept North Bend stifled. The Bulldogs scored just seven first-quarter points to Marshfield’s 17, with Makoa Matthews providing a spark with a 3-pointer for North Bend’s first basket.
The Bulldogs cut the Marshfield lead to six in the second quarter at 22-16 as Megan Proett had all of her six points, then North Bend cut the lead to five at 23-18 after a pair of Hannah Lillebo free throws with 55 seconds left to halftime.
“I thought we played really well, probably the best half of basketball in a month, maybe all year, probably all year,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “I thought we rebounded well. What I really love about this group of girls is they give 110 (percent) all time. End of the game, game’s over, Randee Cunningham’s diving on the ground for a loose ball.”
Just when North Bend was closing the gap, Garrett hit a 3-pointer to boost the Pirates' lead to eight points at the break, and then Marshfield used a 10-2 run to start the third quarter to pull away for good.
Browning scored 13 of her game-high 18 in the second half with eight coming in the deciding third quarter. Snelgrove scored North Bend’s last seven points and eight of the Bulldogs’ last 10.
“(I was) pleased with our defense and where they were getting their shots,” Bryant said. “It was a good, solid game, good, solid effort.”
Both teams return to league play at home on Friday. Marshfield hosts Elmira at 7:15 p.m. and North Bend battles Midwestern League-leading Churchill at 6:45.