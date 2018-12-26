Marshfield’s boys basketball team is making Saturday a Family Fun Night at the Pirate Palace with activities surrounding the Pirates’ home game against Newport.
The varsity game is a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal battle at the Class 4A state tournament in Forest Grove. The Cubs won that game and went on to place third in the tournament, while Marshfield won its other two tournament games and placed fourth.
The day starts with a free youth basketball skills clinic for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The clinic runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the main gym and will be run by the team’s high school players, who will use a series of games and contests while teaching fundamental skills.
The junior varsity game starts at 4:30 p.m., with the varsity game at 6. Admission is $2 for students, $3 for adults and $6 for families. Proceeds benefit the Marshfield boys basketball program.
Activities also are planned during halftime of the JV and varsity games, including skills demonstrations by the students who take part in the clinic and an alumni shooting competition.
Marshfield is 5-3 with its only losses coming to Class 5A La Salle Prep in the championship game of the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament and to Alaska powerhouse programs Wasilla and Dimond in a tournament in that state.
Newport is 7-3, with losses to a team from California, North Bend and two-time defending state champion Seaside in the championship game of the Seaside Holiday Tournament — after the Cubs easily beat Astoria and Marist Catholic in the tournament.