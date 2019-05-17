A pair of doubles teams from the Bay Area advanced to the semifinals in their respective state tennis tournaments on Friday.
Marshfield twins Max and Josh Nicolaus won both their matches in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A tournament at Oregon State University as they began their quest to repeat as state champions.
And in the Class 5A girls tournament at Portland, North Bend’s Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank did the same thing to advance to their semifinals.
Two North Bend boys doubles teams did not fare as well and were eliminated Friday in Portland.
The Nicolaus twins opened their run with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alex Atchison and Michael Putz of Catlin Gabel.
They followed that up with a 6-1, 6-1 win over the Vale duo of Marco Ramirez and Japeth Carlson.
Next up will be the No. 4 seeds, Shilo Day and Tod To of Oregon Episcopal.
In the Class 5A tournament, Metcalf and Frank are the No. 3 seeds, though their second match was close.
They opened with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Alaina Clark and Sophia Munn of Ridgeview. Then they edged Parkrose’s Ikatonga Camilla-Napa’a and Maria Moreno 7-5, 6-4.
They will face the No. 2 seeds from Silverton, Alyssa Khiew and Aneisa Fink in the semifinals.
North Bend’s Jack Wilson and Matthew Jordan won their first match 6-3, 6-1 over Redmond’s Jeff Hair and Chad Piling. But they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, a 7-6, 6-3 loss to Crescent Valley’s Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman.
North Bend’s Kendall Ehlin and Nico Parvin lost their first match 6-3, 6-1 to Isaac Milner and Romain Grangier of Silverton and then lost a heartbreaker 9-8 in the consolation round to La Salle Prep’s Kyle Schraner and Evan Lee.