COOS BAY — Marshfield football coach John Lemmons stood before his team Tuesday and reminded them that last year’s group was the first Pirates football team to win the Far West League championship.
With a trip of Eugene to play Marist Catholic on Friday, Marshfield again has a chance to be the first by winning the Sky-Em League (Class 4A Special District 4) championship against the traditional power “battle-tested” Spartans.
So, are the Pirates thinking about the implications?
“I know I am,” junior Josiah Nibblett said. “I think most of the kids are. They’re taking it seriously and they want to do it.”’
The Spartans, who came down from Class 5A in the recent OSAA reclassification, are used to difficult schedules and next-level players.
While the latter may have eased a bit, the former is still true.
“It’s a huge challenge,” Lemmons said of the Spartans. “I think they’re the best football team we’ve seen thus far. They’ve definitely played the toughest schedule in the state.”
Lemmons’ point about Marist’s schedule is a good one.
Of Marists’ three losses, two have been to the top-two teams in the power rankings — Banks and Seaside, and the third was to No. 4 Mazama.
This makes the Spartans’ 4-3 mark look worse than it is, but Marist only sits two spots behind the Pirates’ fifth spot in the rankings, indicating the record does, in fact, belie Marist's quality.
“They’re battle-tested,” Lemmons said. “They’ve got a lot of good skill kids. And a very renowned, famous coach in the state. They’re a well-coached team. We gotta play well.”
Marist is probably the first team since North Bend that can match Marshfield’s athleticism on the outside and strength and push on the inside.
Sophomore receiver Hagan Stephenson leads the Spartans in receiving with 21 catches for 322 yards, but just three touchdowns. Marist has done most of its scoring on the ground with Lucas Patterson, Hayden Loboy and Max Campbell with three touchdowns each.
Marist’s passing game has struggled, with Campbell throwing more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two), but Lemmons expects the Spartans to go away from Marshfield’s strong rushing defense with a spread-‘em-out passing attack.
While Marist’s offense isn’t a super complicated one, its execution is top-notch. In other words, Marist will do what it does very well, not bending and adjusting based on its opponents.
“They have not as many plays as most teams, but they run them really well,” Niblett said.
Frank Geske, a longtime coach in his sixth season at Marist, was complimentary of the Pirates, saying there really aren’t any weaknesses, but if Marist sticks to its assignments and executes it can be successful Friday.
“They don’t beat themselves, first off,” Geske said. “They had some fumble issues, but that’s disappeared. They’re very good at getting off blocks. They’re a very good tackling team. They’re good at getting off the ball on offense, but they don’t have to be that good because of how that Niblett kid runs the ball. He does an extremely good job behind what they do.”
Geske knows Marshfield’s quality. Very much so.
He knows about Nibblett, who leads Marshfield with 748 rushing yards (averaging more than 100 per game) and eight touchdowns. He knows about Grant Woolsey, who’s completed has last 21 passes and was 9-for-9 with six touchdowns last week. He knows about the Oregon State-bound Cory Stover, who’s caught eight touchdown passes on offense and can, along with Greg Stump and defense, collapse the line of scrimmage and blow plays up.
There might not be an advantage either way. And Lemmons is just fine with that.
“I just think it’s who wants it more, who’s gonna execute, who’s gonna play harder and not make mistakes,” he said.
Marshfield and Marist kick off in Eugene at 7 p.m. on Friday. Both teams are already guaranteed spots in the final 16 of the playoffs, with the winner guaranteeing a home game and the loser having a chance to be at home based on power rankings.