COOS BAY — The Marshfield Pirates are anxious to retake the football field.
Marshfield came minutes away from holding a 1-0 record, and lament missed opportunities and external forces out of their control in a close Civil War loss to North Bend last week. Just one thing is on the Pirates’ minds: the Gladstone Gladiators.
“We’re all down at first that we lost, but then we’re all motivated to get back,” senior lineman Aiden Adams said. “Because we know we can play better than that, and the circumstances just weren’t good for us that game. We know we’re a lot better than that, we just didn’t show it on Friday.”
But the Pirates did show some good things.
The Marshfield defensive front was stout all night, consistently bunching up the interior running lanes and generally making life difficult for North Bend runners and passers.
Coming off the narrow 23-21 loss, Marshfield coach John Lemmons is most excited about the way the defensive line and linebackers played, mentioning senior linebacker Sirus Robie by name after he was darting into gaps and stuffing numerous plays.
“I think our defensive line played really well,” Lemmons said. “Sirus Robie had a great game. We did some things well offensively, we just didn’t finish.”
That solid interior play will again be important with the run-focused Gladiators host the Pirates on Friday.
“They’re a powerhouse running football team,” Lemmons said. “They got some really good linemen. They’re not as big as North Bend was. They’re fast. They got a Division I-caliber tackle. They run the ball about 75 percent of the time and play-action off that.”
Gladstone is also, at times, somewhat unconventional up front defensively.
It will mix in a three-man defensive line, known as an odd front as opposed to even fronts with four down linemen, which changes blocking assignments for the Marshfield offensive line.
It’s not totally unfamiliar. Marshfield saw Gladstone and its mixed fronts at the jamboree two weeks ago, but jamborees and games are separate entities.
“I think we’ll just try to do what we do and just execute and we should be okay,” Lemmons said.
Gladstone opened with a 35-28 win over Banks.
“Pretty good solid defense all around,” Adams added. “I respect their team, I think they’ll be a really tough team to play. But I think we’re gonna win.”
Marshfield will make its first road trip, making the trip to the northern end of the state to play in the greater Portland area.
“We’re just going to a different house,” Lemmons said. “It’s a long road trip. It’ll be a lot of quality time we’ll get to spend with each other. We just gotta put the time in this week, watching (film), preparing and getting ready for a battle on Friday night.”