COOS BAY — Marshfield followed perhaps its most humbling loss of the season Tuesday with by far its best win Thursday, handing Cottage Grove its first Sky-Em League loss with a 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21 win at Pirate Palace.
“Finally, we saw what they could do,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said following the win over the Lions, who entered the night No. 1 in the OSAA power rankings. “We’ve seen bits and pieces of it there for a set or 10 points, but not a whole match.”
The Pirates were coming off a sweep at the hands of Junction City on Tuesday that dropped Marshfield into a tie for third place with the Tigers.
“Maybe Tuesday was a turning point that we can’t go through the motions (and expect to win),” Montiel said.
The Pirates followed the loss with a great practice Wednesday, libero Makenna Anderson said.
And the players were eager to get another shot at Cottage Grove after losing to them in the playoffs last year and then in the earlier league match this fall.
“I think everyone was excited,” Anderson said, adding that the excitement built through the day in class up to the match.
Then the student section showed up and that added to the excitement, McKayla Myrand said.
The Pirates got off to a slow start in the first set and trailed 14-6 before turning the set around with tough serving aided by Cottage Grove miscues.
Karina Skurk had an ace and Cedar Ward a stuff-block during a five-point service run. Alex Locati later added back-to-back aces and when Anderson had an ace the set was tied at 18. Marshfield got its first lead on an ace by Mallory Heyer and two straight kills by Myrand kept the Pirates in front to stay.
Cottage Grove battled back to take the second set, leading nearly all the way behind the powerful hitting of Reilly Kelty, one of the Lions two stellar hitters — the other is Cassidy Herbert.
But the Pirates bounced right back after falling behind 6-2 in the third set.
“We kept positive,” Anderson said. “We didn’t let ourselves get down.”
Anderson started Marshfield’s surge with a seven-point service run, with her tough serving keeping the Lions off balance. Marshfield’s offense only provided two points in the run — kills by Myrand and Kenadi Rhodes — with Cottage Grove errors accounting for the rest.
And once the Pirates were in front, they never let the Lions catch up. Myrand and Rhodes both had multiple kills in the set and Sierra Ward came up with two huge aces late in the set.
Marshfield carried the momentum over to the final set, with Ravyn Miranda serving four straight points to start the set, including two aces and two others that the Lions were never able to get back across the net.
Cottage Grove briefly pulled within a point at 9-8 but Myrand served five straight points to take control for good.
While Marshfield’s serving was tough, the key to the win was how the Pirates held up against the powerful Cottage Grove hitters.
“That’s what kept us in the game was our tough defense,” Montiel said.
The Pirates repeatedly kept points alive, with many of them eventually ending in Cottage Grove errors.
By the end of the match, Miranda had 22 digs, nearly matching her 23 assists. Anderson had 15 digs, Heyer 14, Myrand 11, Locati 10, Rhodes nine and Skurk eight.
Having Anderson back at libero after a knee injury sidelined her for several weeks certainly helped.
“It’s huge,” Montiel said, adding that Anderson’s confidence and her communication help the rest of the team thrive as well.
Skurk played well at libero while Anderson recovered from her injury, but doesn’t have quite as much experience at the position. But having Anderson at libero frees Skurk up to give Locati a break during matches, Montiel said.
Locati and Myrand led Marshfield’s offense with nine kills each.
Herbert had 14 kills, 16 digs and six aces to lead the Lions. Kelty added 13 kills.
Marshfield improved to 4-3 in league play, while Cottage Grove fell to 6-1. The Pirates remained tied with Junction City, suddenly just a game behind Marist Catholic after the Spartans were stunned by Siuslaw on Thursday.
Marshfield hosts Siuslaw on Tuesday before a big trip to Eugene to battle Marist on Thursday.