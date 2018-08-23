Marshfield’s volleyball team opens the season ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, but is only the second-best ranked team in the new-look Sky-Em League.
Cottage Grove, which denied the Pirates a spot in last year’s state tournament, is ranked No. 3 in the poll, which includes 11 coaches around the state. It is among a number of polls listed in the new OSAA Today, authored by longtime Oregonian sports writer and high school reporter Jerry Ulmer.
Valley Catholic is ranked first in the poll after losing last year’s championship game to Sisters. The Outlaws are ranked No. 2.
Marist Catholic, which also is part of the Sky-Em League this year, along with Marshfield, Cottage Grove, Junction City, Elmira and Siuslaw, is ranked eighth.
In Class 2A, Reedsport is ranked sixth. Coquille, which is new to the classification and finished a school-best third at last year’s Class 3A state tournament, is ranked 10th.
Fans can get a look at Marshfield, Cottage Grove, Reedsport and Coquille in a jamboree Friday morning at Marshfield, where all four teams will get a chance to play one game against each other and Brookings-Harbor. The jamboree starts at 10 a.m. and there is no admission fee.
In boys cross country, Marist Catholic is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A while Siuslaw is seventh and Marshfield 11th. The Sky-Em will only get two berths in the state meet, meaning Marshfield would have to beat at least one of the other two to advance to state.
Crook County, last year’s champion, is now a Class 5A school. Marist was third in Class 5A last year.
Bandon is ranked second in the new Class 2A-1A division behind powerhouse Union. Class 3A has its own classification for boys cross country starting this year.
In girls cross country, Bandon is ranked seventh in Class 3A-2A-1A, while Siuslaw is ranked No. 2 and Marist No. 4 in Class 4A. Marshfield’s girls are 11th, just like the boys, and have the second-best returning runner from last year’s state meet in Jazmin Chavez. Tillamook’s Solace Bergeron returns after leading the Cheesemakers to the state title. Tillamook is again ranked No. 1.
North Bend, which is moving up to Class 5A this fall, doesn’t have any teams ranked in the preseason coaches polls that have been released so far on OSAA Today. Brookings-Harbor, which is dropping down to Class 3A, is ranked ninth in the boys preseason soccer poll for Class 3A-2A-1A.