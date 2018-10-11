Several top Class 4A teams and defending champion Coquille are in the field for the annual Marshfield Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and will utilize all three gyms at the high school, with two pools of four teams in the main gym and one pool each in the West Gym and Harding Gym. A separate junior varsity tournament will be held at North Bend High School.
In each of the four pools in the varsity tournament, the four teams will play two sets against each of the other three in a round robin format. The top two teams in each pool advance to the championship bracket while the other two go into the consolation bracket.
Admission, good for all three gyms all day, is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Concessions will be available in the main gym.
Marshfield will be in the Purple Pool, along with Douglas, Eagle Point and Mazama, and will play in the Main Gym.
Coquille, which beat Cottage Grove for the title last year, will be in the Gold Pool, along with Junction City, Grants Pass and Sutherlin, playing their pool matches in the Harding Gym, a schedule change made Thursday morning.
The Black Pool, which includes Astoria, Siuslaw, Creswell and Reedsport, will be in the West Gym.
The White Pool plays in the Main Gym and includes Cottage Grove, Del Norte, South Medford and North Valley.
The tournament includes teams from Class 2A through Class 6A. Among the smaller schools, Coquille, Creswell and Reedsport have been regular playoff participants. Marshfield, Junction City and Cottage Grove all are having strong seasons in the Class 4A Sky-Em League and Siuslaw has been playing well the past few weeks.
This week, Cottage Grove is ranked No. 3 and Marshfield No. 8 in the Class 4A power rankings. Coquille is No. 5 in Class 2A and Creswell is No. 11 in Class 3A. Del Norte, which is from Crescent City, Calif., also traditionally has played well in the event.