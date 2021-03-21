PRINEVILLE — Marshfield’s football team played what coach John Lemmons called the squad’s best game of the year in a 56-8 win over Ontario played at Crook County High School on Saturday.
Marshfield improved to 3-0 heading into Friday night’s game against rival North Bend at Pete Susick Stadium.
“The kids played their best game so far,” Lemmons said. “I was super impressed with their grit and execution. They played with good emotion and discipline.”
Dom Montiel had four touchdown passes to help the Pirates open a 28-0 lead by the first minute of the second quarter and Marshfield never looked back.
Montiel connected with DJ Daugherty on a 32-yard scoring pass, Pierce Davidson on a 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown and Maddux Mateski for a 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter and freshman kicker Jonah Putman converted all the extra points.
Montiel’s second touchdown pass to Daugherty came with 11:51 still to go in the first half and the special teams got in the act, too, when Cael Church scored on a blocked punt to give the Pirates a 34-0 lead.
Ontario got its only score on a pass from Jake Hartley to Ruben Chavez just before halftime.
Marshfield enacted the running clock with touchdown runs by Ezra Waterman and Montiel in the third quarter and Velazquez scored in the fourth for Marshfield.
Montiel completed 12 of 24 passes for the game for 278 yards and the Pirates also rushed for 191 yards, including 94 by Noah Niblett and 54 by Waterman. Niblett also was the leading receiver with five catches for 91 yards.
Lemmons said the team had a good trip for the game.
“It’s a very respectful group of fine young men,” he said.
Marshfield 56, Ontario 8
Ontario;0;8;0;0;—;8
Marshfield;21;13;15;7;—;56
Mar: DJ Daugherty 4 pass from Dom Montiel (Jonah Putman kick)
Mar: Pierce Davidson 3 pass from Montiel (Putman kick)
Mar: Maddux Mateski 42 pass from Montiel (Putman kick)
Mar: Daugherty 3 pass from Montiel (Putman kick)
Mar: Cael Church blocked punt return (kick failed)
Ont: Jake Hartley 5 pass from Ruben Hernandez (Ruben Chavez pass from Hernandez)
Mar: Ezra Waterman 11 run (Noah Niblett run)
Mar: Montiel 2 run (Putman kick)
Mar: Miguel Velazquez 24 run (Putman kick)