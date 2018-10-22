Marshfield can earn a spot in the Class 4A volleyball playoffs by beating Corbett in the play-in round Tuesday at Pirate Palace.
The Pirates, who are ranked eighth in the Class 4A power rankings, host the 19th-ranked Cardinals in a 4 p.m. match. Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Marshfield tied for second in the Sky-Em League, but lost out on a chance for one of the league’s two automatic playoff berths through the tiebreaker rules, knocked out because it was swept by Marist Catholic. Junction City wound up second in the final standings.
Corbett split a pair of matches with Marist, beating the Spartans early in the season in Eugene and losing to them in the Seaside tournament. Corbett is 14-10 on the season, while Marshfield is 17-6.
If the Pirates win, they most likely will travel east to Greater Oregon League champion La Grande in the round of 16 for a spot in the state tournament.
FOOTBALL
Camas Valley 68, Myrtle Point 28: The Hornets clinched the Class 1A District 2 West Division title with a victory over the visiting Bobcats on Saturday.
Brodie Parrish scored three times for the Bobcats. He rushed for 97 yards and scored twice on the ground, while also catching a touchdown pass. Hector Camacho had a touchdown reception for Myrtle Point’s other score.
Jared Standley had a touchdown run, touchdown reception, touchdown pass and touchdown kickoff return for the Hornets.
The Bobcats finish the season Friday at home against Prospect, which finished sixth in the district’s East Division.
SOCCER
Bulldogs postponed: North Bend’s boys and girls did not make their trip to Crater on Saturday for their scheduled Midwestern League soccer match.
North Bend’s girls travel to Crater on Monday and the Bulldogs make the trip to the high school in Central Point on Tuesday. Both matches are scheduled for 7 p.m.
The matches will be the regular-season finales for the Bulldogs, though North Bend’s girls have a chance of making it to the state playoffs as an at-large qualifier. The Bulldogs are seventh in the league standings, but ranked 12th in the Class 5A power rankings. Their chances took a hit over the weekend when Springfield beat Thurston. The Millers are 10th in the rankings, meaning they are the team the Bulldogs have the best chance to catch, but moved into a tie for third place with the win at 4-1-1 in league. No. 5 Thurston (4-2-1) dropped to fifth — the league gets four automatic bids.