COOS BAY — For years, Greg Stump has longed to play college football. The Marshfield senior will get that chance after signing a letter of intent Wednesday to play for Western Oregon University.
“It’s always been a dream to play college football,” said Stump, Marshfield’s all-state lineman.
Though he stood out on both sides of the ball for the Pirates, he will be a defensive tackle for the Wolves.
He talked with a few schools, but Western Oregon, which is located in Monmouth, felt right.
“When I went there, it was awesome,” he said. “I walked on the campus and it felt like home.
“I loved the coaches. They were super nice and down to earth. They really cared about me. It felt like a good place to be.”
Stump plans to study physical education with the possibility of eventually becoming a teacher and coach.
Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey, who coaches the defensive linemen, said the NCAA Division II school is a perfect fit for Stump.
“I’m so happy for him because I know how bad he wanted to go play at the next level,” Mulkey said.
Stump is a phenomenal interior lineman, Mulkey said.
“I’ve had many good defensive tackles, but he’s right at the top of the list,” Mulkey said, adding that Stump was better at handling double teams than any other defensive tackle he’s coached.
Stump earned postseason honors as both a junior and senior after helping Marshfield reach the championship game in 2017 and the semifinals in 2018. He also was selected to represent Marshfield this coming summer in the Shrine Game.
“I was pretty excited about that,” Stump said.
This season, Stump was named first-team all-state for Class 4A on offense and second team on defense.
He was first-team all-league on both sides of the ball for the Sky-Em League.
As a junior, Stump was named to the second team on the defensive line for the Far West League.
When he was a sophomore, Stump earned all-league honors at center for Powers in the Skyline League.
Western Oregon plays in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.