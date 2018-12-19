Marshfield’s Cory Stover is officially headed to Oregon State University for football.
The senior standout signed a letter of intent to play for the Beavers Wednesday morning, though his signing didn’t come with the typical ceremony so many players enjoy.
That’s because Stover and his Marshfield basketball teammates are in Alaska for a tournament that starts Wednesday night.
Stover was recruited by the Beavers as a defensive end, one of three players at that position among the 13 who had signed letters by 8:09 a.m. Wednesday morning — the others are Kelsen Hennessy from Clackamas and Simon Sandberg from Karlstad, Sweden.
Stover was a four-year starter at defensive end for the Pirates, earning numerous all-league and all-state honors along the way. He also was a standout receiver.
The recruiting services rate him as a three-star prospect.
He helped lead the Pirates to the state championship game last fall and the semifinals this year.
He plans to study forestry at Oregon State.
The Marshfield basketball team meets tournament host Wasilla in Alaska at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (7:30 p.m. in Alaska) and then Dimond at the same time Thursday. Those are two of the top high school teams in Alaska, with Wasilla the defending Class 4A state champion and Dimond the 2017 champion — they beat each other in the title games. The games will be broadcast on the South Coast by Pirate Radio (105.1 FM).
The Pirates also have had a chance to visit former football coach Justin Ainsworth and play in the snow at Hatcher Pass in 20-degree temperatures.