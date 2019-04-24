COOS BAY — When Siuslaw jumped to a 5-1 lead against Marshfield’s softball team Tuesday, it couldn’t have been a good omen for the Pirates.
After all, they had been blown out twice by Junction City on Friday and the hitters were mostly missing against Siuslaw pitcher Nina Aaron.
But then Dahlia Soto-Kanui hit a double and scored on a squeeze by Sierra Ward and Sterling Williams hit a double and scored on a single by Cedar Ward.
Marshfield's Kaylin Dea hits a ground ball driving in a run Tuesday during the sixth inning against Siuslaw.
The Pirates turned that momentum into a 15-5 win over the Vikings, ending the game early with seven runs in the sixth inning.
“Once one person hits a good ball, everyone will start hitting,” Marshfield pitcher Jorney Baldwin said.
And everyone did.
After the Pirates struck out five times the first time through the lineup against Aaron, they only had two strikeouts the rest of the way. And by the end of the game, Marshfield had 13 hits.
Marshfield scored five runs with two outs in the third inning in an inning extended by a walk and two Siuslaw errors. Williams had the big blow in the inning, a three-run home run (her fourth of the season).
Williams also had a single that led to Marshfield’s first run on Baldwin’s single to the fence in the second inning and an RBI double in the big sixth inning, finishing with four runs to go with her four hits and four RBIs. She was just as thrilled for everyone else who found their offense.
“It just gives everyone confidence,” she said.
Soto-Kanui hit the ball hard leading to two Siuslaw errors in addition to her double and scored three times.
Paige Reigard had two hits and two runs, Cedar Ward had two hits, Baldwin had a pair of singles had two RBIs, Sierra Ward had a pair of runs and Parker Stocker brought in the game-clinching run with the last of Marshfield’s five hits in the sixth inning.
“I think we started seeing the ball a little better (as the game went on),” Marshfield coach Brooke Toy said. “And they were talking in the dugout about what she was throwing — it was good communication — and waiting for their pitch.”
Marshfield got a run, an RBI or both from every spot in the lineup.
Meanwhile, Baldwin got stronger and stronger as the game went on.
After Siuslaw scored three in the first on consecutive singles by Lupita Figueroa, Bailey Overton and Lexie Smith, they got another in the second on Overton’s second high pop-up that fell for a single in the tricky winds and one more in the third. But that was it, with just two players reaching base — one on an error — in the final two innings.
“Jorney pitched great,” Toy said. “She settled down.”
Baldwin was happy with her effort after she struggled Friday.
“I was sick for a week and I didn’t pitch for a while (before Friday),” she said. “I wasn’t sure how I was going to pitch.”
She ended up allowing six hits, walking four and striking out eight.
She also got a big boost from her defense.
“Usually when we hit good, it gives us more energy and makes our defense better,” Williams said.
One positive point in the game was how the Pirates rebounded from the early deficit.
“Something we really struggle with is having a short-term memory,” Baldwin said of being able to put mistakes or bad innings in the rear-view mirror quickly and not getting down emotionally.
The Pirates had lost five in a row since a league-opening win over Cottage Grove.
“We needed this bad,” Williams said.
Now the Pirates head to Cottage Grove for a doubleheader Friday looking for more success before the tough stretch against Marist Catholic, Elmira and Junction City.
Baldwin said Tuesday’s win was important “just to boost our confidence.”
“We can compete with them,” she said.