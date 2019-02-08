Nine of Marshfield’s 11 wrestlers reached the semifinals of the Class 4A District 4 tournament at Klamath Falls on Friday, all putting themselves in good shape to advance to the state tournament in two weeks.
Despite only having 11 wrestlers, the Pirates were in fourth place after the first day. Hidden Valley led with 131 points, Mazama had 106, Phoenix 95 and the Pirates 93.
Marshfield wrestlers reaching the semifinals included Frankie Harlow (120 pounds), Colton West (126), Kody Koumentis (132), Joshua Hinds and Peyton Forbes (145), Konrad Hoyer and Tandy Martin (152), Aiden Adams (182) and Alvaro Ruiz (285).
Between them, they recorded 11 pins.
Marshfield’s Chi Garcia was still alive in the consolation bracket at 160 pounds.
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE: North Bend’s Ethan Ingram reached the semifinals at the district tournament in Ashland on Friday, while several teammates were still alive in the consolation brackets hoping to earn a top-four finish and a spot at the state tournament.
Ingram, wrestling at 120 pounds, had a pair of pins to reach the semifinal, where he will face top seed Tanner Ulrey of Crater.
North Bend’s Gabriel Johnston (126 pounds), Joseph Guzzardi (132), Liam Buskerud and Sebastian Montenero (138), Anthony Derrick (182), Divenson Willis and Cutter Woodworth (195) and Samuel Cisneros (220) all were still alive in the consolation brackets, but each needs a few wins Saturday to battle back for a spot at state.
Crater had a big team lead Friday with 221.5 points. Thurston was a distant second (151). North bend was sixth (65.5). Crater has five of the 14 No. 1 seeds and Thurston and Eagle Point have four each.