Marshfield will hold its Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
People can still order tickets for the event, which includes dinner and a silent auction, for $50 per person by contacting Marshfield’s athletic office at 541-267-1440.
The event will be held in the Salmon Room at The Mill.
The doors open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 and the program beginning at 7.
This year’s inductees include Marty Popp, Jason Baker, Mike Belisle, Ali Worthen and the late Ken Hess, as well as the Marshfield 2002 state champion cheerleading team.
Popp graduated in 1970 and was a standout basketball and football player for the Pirates.
Baker was a standout lineman and All-American at Montana and Belisle was a stellar lineman who went on to play for Oregon.
Worthen was a three-sport star in volleyball, basketball and especially track and field, where she won multiple state titles.
Hess was a longtime high school sports writer for the Coos Bay Times (later The World) and the Oregonian.