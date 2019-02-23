Marshfield’s girls turned up for the Class 5A playoffs with a 51-40 win at Crescent Valley in a nonleague game on Saturday.
The Pirates also learned they will host Valley Catholic in the Class 4A playoffs at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Forest Grove.
The Pirates built a 12-point halftime lead against the Raiders, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 5A, and held off a late challenge for the win.
Tess Garrett had 21 points for the Pirates, while Gracie Brugnoli added nine and Hailey Browning and Kaylin Dea eight each.
Ana McClave had 17 points for Crescent Valley, which won’t find out its playoff foe until during the week — the rankings don’t freeze until Wednesday night for Class 5A girls.
Valley Catholic earned its spot in the playoffs by beating Cottage Grove of the Sky-Em League 57-37 on Saturday in the play-in round. The Valiants finished third in the Cowapa League before losing to Seaside in the league playoffs and are 13-13 overall.
Marshfield beat Valley Catholic 54-39 in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove last year, but while the Pirates return everybody, Valley Catholic graduated its all-state player, Noelle Mannen.
The winner of the Marshfield-Valley Catholic game will face either Marist Catholic or Astoria, who meet on the home court of the Fishermen on Saturday.
Boys
Marshfield’s boys will host Gladstone in their Class 4A playoff matchup Friday night.
The game will be after the semifinals of the Class 3A tournament, tipping off at 8:30 p.m.
Gladstone finished second in the Tri-Valley Conference and is 17-7 overall. Apart from a two-point loss to Corbett, all of Gladstone’s losses have come to teams that are in the Class 4A playoffs.
The winner of the Marshfield-Gladstone game will play Mazama or Woodburn in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove.