Marshfield’s girls capped a four-wins-in-two-days run through the Flowing Wells tournament in Tucson, Ariz., with a 40-37 overtime victory over previously unbeaten Sahuaro on Friday night.
The victory over the Cougars, the top-ranked Class 4A team (and No. 7 in all classifications) for Arizona, kept Marshfield unbeaten on the season and capped a great run through the tournament that included three close wins.
“It was a great physical and mental team effort,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said, noting the Priates’ 4 a.m. flight on Wednesday followed by the back-to-back days with two games.
The Pirates weren’t intimidated going against the physical Cougars, the third straight game against a team from a much larger school.
“The thing is, our girls play good defense,” Bryant said. “They are going to play with anybody.
“They have confidence. They know how to execute. They have the right mindset. That makes all the difference.”
The last few minutes of regulation and then overtime of the championship game were tense.
The lead traded hands a few times midway through the fourth quarter after the Pirates went up by five on a 3-pointer by Hailey Browning — her fourth of the game.
The Cougars scored six straight points, but the Pirates went back up on a basket by Alex Locati.
Danielle Lucchese hit a 3-pointer for Sahuaro and Browning had a rebound basket to force overtime.
After Marshfield struggled from the line late in regulation, both McKayla Myrand and Gracie Brugnoli hit two free throws to tie the game following baskets by Sahuaro.
Tess Garrett hit a go-ahead basket with 1:20 to go and added a late free throw for the final margin.
Both Garrett and Browning were named to the all-tournament team.
“It feels pretty great,” said Browning of the title, adding that she was shooting 3-pointers well in warm-ups and looked for her shot in the game. Her three first-half shots from long range kept the game close.
Earlier Friday, the Pirates edged Pueblo 49-45, holding off a late rally.
Garrett had 12 points and Browning 11 in that win.
On Thursday, Marshfield pounded Palo Verde 53-36 behind 12 points from Browning, 10 from Locati and eight from Kaylin Dea to open the tournament.
Then Marshfield needed late heroics from Locati, who had a rebound basket in the final minute after Rincon had taken the lead, on the way to a 45-43 win over the Rangers.
Garrett had 14 points, Browning 13 and Locati nine in that game.
“I’m really glad we got three really good games,” Garrett said. “It was a lot of fun. It’s definitely going to make us better.”
The last three opponents all were much larger schools.
“We just tried to focus on our game,” Garrett said. “We know that every team is going to bring something new to the table. If we focus on what we are going to need to do, we will win.”
The Pirates, who improved to 10-0, visit North Marion on Wednesday.