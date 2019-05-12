EUGENE — New league, same result. That was the experience for Marshfield’s girls track and field team as the Pirates won their fourth straight district title Saturday, taking the Sky-Em League crown at Marist Catholic High School.
“I’m really proud of the team,” Marshfield’s Elise Martin said. “I think this is the continuation and culmination of Mac’s legacy.”
Mac was Richard “Mac” McIntosh, Marshfield’s head coach for the first two seasons of the current seniors before he lost a lengthy battle with cancer.
Through the two days, the Pirates qualified a number of girls for the state meet while scoring 182.83 points, 40 better than runner-up Marist Catholic.
Marshfield’s boys fell to the host Spartans, who scored 210.5 points to Marshfield’s 126.5.
Martin was one of two double-winners for Marshfield’s girls and one of two to qualify for state in three different events, joining Ravyn Miranda.
Martin was named the outstanding jumper for girls after winning the triple jump (34-11 ½) on Saturday after finishing second to Miranda in the long jump. Martin also won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.82 seconds on Saturday.
“There’s always things to improve, but at this point, I’m pretty dang happy,” she said.
Though she won the triple jump, she still hasn’t hit distances she was jumping at the end of the season last year.
“The triple has been rough this year,” she said. “I’m working on it. Hopefully, I get it figured out by next week.”
On the flip side, she’s excited about both of the other events.
“I’ve never been to state in the long jump,” she said, adding that she was excited with her mark of 16-6 ¼.
“That’s a PR for me,” Martin said. “I think I can go farther at state.”
And she ranks third in the state in the 100 hurdles.
“I’m really hoping for a good result in the hurdles,” she said.
Miranda, meanwhile, won the 100 in 12.68 seconds and was second to Junction City’s Nakiya Mayhugh in the 200, though Miranda’s time of 26.10 was a new best.
She is hoping for a big finish in the long jump at state, which will be held at Mount Hood Community College next weekend.
“I’m excited,” she said of having Martin with her in the long jump. “That’s never happened before.”
Miranda also said she was proud of the team.
“I’m really happy how the girls did,” she said. “We put up a ton of points, and did it four years in a row.”
Miranda and Martin both missed chances to get to state in four events. Miranda’s 4x100 relay team was disqualified for a handoff outside the exchange zone and Martin finished fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Marshfield had two other girls qualify Saturday.
Maddie Arzie finished second in the shot put (33-6 ½) to give the Pirates a state entry in all three throwing events. Mira Matthews advanced in both the javelin and discus on Friday. She also was third in the shot put, but did not advance to state in that event.
Jazmin Chavez advanced in the 800 even though she finished fourth in the event because her time of 2:22.24 was under the automatic qualifying standard.
Marshfield’s boys had five state qualifiers Saturday.
Gannon Holland was Marshfield’s only boys champion on the final day, winning the shot put with a new best of 46-5 ½, and teammate Keizer Howerton was second (45-2).
“I’m just excited to go,” he said. “I’ve never gone before.”
Holland and Howerton, both seniors, will be joined by Brian Place, another senior who was second in the javelin on Friday.
“Me, Brian and Keizer all get to go,” Holland said. “It will be a fun first experience.”
Micah Tardie placed second in both the 100 (11.62) and 200 (23.45). Sirus Robie advanced for the third straight year in the triple jump by finishing second (40-6 ¾), a season best.
Siuslaw had both outstanding throwers, voted on by the coaches: javelin champion Ryan Rendon-Padilla, who threw 185-4 in the event to go with his fifth-place finish in the discus; and Andrea Osbon, who added the title in the shot put Saturday (37-10) to go with her win in the discus and third-place finish in the javelin Friday.
The outstanding boys jumper was Cottage Grove’s Mitchell Krokus, who had a big personal best of 44-8 to win the triple jump Saturday after placing third in the long jump Friday. He earned a spot at state as a wild-card qualifier in the long jump.
Elmira’s Brady Nagel was the outstanding boys runner after beating Tardie for titles in the 100 (11.58) and 200 (23.31).
The girls outstanding runner honor was shared by Junction City’s Mayhugh, who won the 200 (25.95) and 400 (59.79) and teammate Anika Thompson, who set a new best while winning the 1,500 (4:49.19) on Saturday after doing the same in the 3,000 (10:20.16) on Friday.
Marist Catholic’s boys won both relays Saturday and also got wins by Hagan Stephenson in the 400 (51.47), Jack Crowell in the 800 (2:00.46), Gabe Garboden in the 1,500 (4:08.43) and Matthias Collins in the high jump (6-0). Junction City’s Tanner Barth won the high hurdles (16.06) and Siuslaw’s Ryan Jennings took the 300 hurdles (41.47).
Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow won the speedy girls 800 (2:20.12), followed by teammate Brea Blankenship (2:21.20) and Marist Catholic’s (Lucy Tsai (2:21.59). Marist Catholic’s Libby Korth won the 300 hurdles (47.37). The Spartans also won the 4x400 relay, though Junction City took the shorter race.
Cottage Grove’s Matty Ladd won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, but the drama came for the second state berth, where teammate Gracie Arnold beat Marshfield’s Carmen Samuels and Elmira’s Lexie Geiger in a jump-off.