Marshfield’s girls soccer team earned a second straight league shutout Thursday, blanking visiting Cottage Grove 3-0.
The match was tied at halftime, but the Pirates got things going on offense 11 minutes into the second half, when Jordyn Eichelberger scored for Marshfield and just two minutes later Andy Carey added a second goal.
Isabell Perez completed the scoring in the 68th minute when she scored on a fast break.
“(Cottage Grove) played a good game,” Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said. “The first half we had opportunities to score but failed to complete the last pass to score easily.
“Our girls are in shape, so the second half we beat them with more runs, we passed better and were finally able to score the first goal.”
That sparked the squad.
“Once we scored the first goal, the Pirate mentality kicked and they knew we were the better team, executing even better touches on the ball.
“We are nowhere near to be playing the perfect game, but we sure are playing better when the chemistry kicks in.”
The Pirates are tied for first place with Marist Catholic at 2-0 and travel to face the Spartans on Tuesday. They also are at Junction City on Thursday and Sutherlin (for a nonleague contest) on Saturday.
BOYS
Pirates, Lions play to draw: Marshfield’s boys played to a frustrating 2-2 tie at Cottage Grove on Thursday, with the Lions getting the equalizing goal with just six seconds remaining on the clock.
Marshfield never trailed in the match, getting the opening goal in the 27th minute when Alberto Castillo was fouled in the box and David Flores converted the ensuring penalty kick.
Cottage Grove evened the score in the 61st minute and Marshfield went back in front with six minutes to go when Ismael Rodriguez scored on a corner kick with Jose Yanez-Torres.
But Cottage Grove had one last chance and converted a corner kick with six seconds to go by loading the area in front of the goal with players and managing to put the ball in the goal.
“Before the game, I would have taken a draw where we played well,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said. “The goal with six seconds left stung.”
Marshfield is 3-0-1 in league play and has a huge home match Tuesday against Marist Catholic, which has won both its league matches.
The Pirates also host Junction City on Thursday to open the second half of the league season.