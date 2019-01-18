COOS BAY — In Marshfield’s last home league outing, it took the Lady Pirates a half to get going, eventually pulling away from the visiting Junction City Tigers in the third quarter.
Friday against Siuslaw, it didn’t take nearly that long. Marshfield scored 63 first-half points and easily cruised past the Vikings 77-29, getting 19 points from Jazmin Chavez and 13 from Hailey Browning. Gracie Freudenthal led the Vikings with 10.
“We had a really good warmup, which honestly I think is the best warmup we’ve had this season,” Chavez said. “Everyone was going hard, everyone was sweating. I think that’s really what does it. That’s what gets you going before the game even starts."
Marshfield started fast and never looked back.
After trailing 2-1 in the first minute, Marshfield used separate runs of 17-0 and 10-0 to take a commanding 30-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Pirates (15-1, 3-0) forced 14 first-quarter turnovers while only committing two and got the ball up the floor in a hurry for easy layups. The trend continued in the second quarter, where Chavez scored the majority of her career-high 19.
Marshfield either secured steals or defensive rebounds and quickly got it up to Chavez on runouts, and the senior got five layups on the fast breaks, then hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
It’s the kind of offense Marshfield is capable of putting up against almost any opponent.
“Our main goal is to work hard on defense and that’s where we get our offense from,” Chavez said. “Transition is our offense, so no matter who we’re playing that’s our goal: to get down the court as fast as we can and see what happens from there.”
Marshfield’s regulars sat the entire second half, giving the Pirates bench a chance to get valuable and significant minutes.
It helps for two reasons: first, building depth. And second, giving the regulars rest for Saturday’s Civil War against North Bend.
“It’s kind of a win-win,” Pirates coach Bruce Bryant said. “We’re gonna get two types of games Friday and Saturday. It’s a lot better than having a situation where we get pushed to the brink, then have to turn around and play another team that’s a quality team that’s gonna push you.”
Kiana Holley scored nine points with a 3-pointer. Karina Skurk, Charlie Dea and Melanie Cavanagh all played essentially the whole second half. Dea did leave the floor briefly after taking a header off the court.
The Marshfield starters stayed engaged, cheering on their teammates and celebrating Holley’s 3 and Skurk’s two steals that led to a layup or free throws.
“It’s always fun cheering them on,” Chavez said. “They’re our teammates and you want them to always score. So it’s fun seeing them in action.”
Marshfield hosts North Bend on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Pirates return to Sky-Em League play at home against Elmira.