COOS BAY — Marshfield’s girls defended their title in the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament on Saturday, beating Astoria 44-19 in the championship game.
The Pirates improved to 6-0 on the season and, significant to coach Bruce Bryant, had a strong effort three days in a row.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Bryant said. “They hung tough, played hard and played physical. I don’t think we played any less hard than we did the first two.
“When you play hard, good things will happen.”
Marshfield stymied the Fishermen all game with their tough defense, holding the Fishermen scoreless for long stretches, including the entire second quarter.
Marshfield opened on an 11-0 run, led 16-3 through one quarter and outscored Astoria 14-0 in the second. From late in the first quarter to early in the third, the Pirates had an 18-0 run. They added a 9-0 spurt bridging the third and fourth quarters.
“I’m super proud of everyone,” said Marshfield’s Tess Garrett. “We had three team wins.
“You can definitely tell the third day everyone is a little bit more tired, a little bit more slow.”
Garrett said the Pirates did a good job on one of their focus points, mental toughness.
“We really pushed through,” she said. “It was good practice for the state tournament.”
That’s the other time this year Marshfield hopes to play three games in three days as the Pirates eye a second straight state title.
The Pirates had balanced scoring in Saturday’s championship game, punctuated by good passing.
“Offensively, we got our high-low going,” Bryant said of Marshfield’s goal of utilizing its posts in the offense.
Alex Locati had four assists in the first half and Garrett ended up with five for the game. As a team, Marshfield had 13 assists on 15 baskets.
“That’s something we focus on every day in practice — ball movement and getting the open shot,” Garrett said.
Hailey Browning led the Pirates with 11 points. Gracie Brugnoli and Garrett added eight each. Myrand had seven.
Brooklynn Hankwitz led the Fishermen with eight points. She hit two of her team’s four second-half 3-pointers. A 10-0 run in the third quarter was the highlight of the day for Astoria.
Marshfield now has what Garrett described as a hard, but fun, week of practice (three days on, a day off and three more days on) to prepare for a trip to Arizona, where the Pirates will get four games in two days.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “It’s going to be a cool experience.”
Garrett was joined on the all-tournament team by Browning and Myrand, as well as Astoria’s Hailey Obrien and the Philomath duo of Mia Rust and Sage Kramer.
PHILOMATH 53, SUTHERLIN 27: The Warriors captured the third-place trophy, easily outpacing the Bulldogs. Philomath built a 20-point lead by halftime and cruised in the final two quarters.
Sage Kramer had 19 points and Emma Pankalla added 11, nailing a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Paige Bailey had 10 points for Sutherlin, which hopes to return to Coos Bay in March for the Class 3A state tournament.
MADRAS 60, JUNCTION CITY 54: The White Buffaloes edged the Tigers for fourth place in a game that was close all the way.
Vanessa Culps had four 3-pointers and 20 points to lead Madras. Jayden Davis and Jackie Zamora-Heath each added nine points.
Mariah Ohman had 19 points, Alli Bedacht 11 and Fallon Hanson 10 for the Tigers, who will be back in Coos Bay on Jan. 11 for their Sky-Em League game against the Pirates.