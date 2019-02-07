COOS BAY — For a few brief moments in the fourth quarter Wednesday, Marshfield’s girls basketball team was in danger of losing its first Sky-Em game.
Cottage Grove had started the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers by Sam May and Ema Gardner and led 34-28 with six minutes to go after a basket by Reilly Kelty.
But the Pirates reeled off 14 straight points and Cottage Grove didn’t score again until a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Tara Child as the Pirates won 43-37.
Marshfield improved to 9-0 in league play and took a huge step toward the league title, with games still remaining against the league’s bottom two teams — at Siuslaw and Elmira — as well as at second-place Marist Catholic, which has two league losses.
The Pirates had to work for Wednesday’s win, given the effort by Cottage Grove.
“They played well,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “They didn’t make a lot of mistakes. They took care of the basketball.”
The Lions posed somewhat of a matchup problem with four starters 6 feet or taller.
When Cottage Grove got the ball in to its posts, the Lions were successful.
Reilly Kelty scored 13 points, to go with 10 rebounds. But Marshfield did a good job stopping the Lions’ inside game for stretches of the game, especially the last six minutes.
“With big people, you need to have front-side and back-side, weak-side help,” Bryant said.
When the Pirates did a better job with their weak-side support and got better ball pressure outside, they were able to come up with their key stops down the stretch.
Then it was only a matter of Marshfield overcoming its own poor shooting.
Tess Garrett scored on a drive to the hoop and then hit a 3-pointer, the first of the night for Marshfield, to cut the lead to one.
She then hit one of two free throws — a repetitive theme on the cold-shooting night for the Pirates — and fed McKayla Myrand for a go-ahead layin on a fast break with 3:15 to go to put Marshfield in front.
Hailey Browning then drained a 3-pointer and she and Garrett hit two free throws each to complete Marshfield’s scoring.
The strong finish belied the rest of the game. Marshfield finished just 14-for-48 from the floor (29 percent) and missed its first 11 3-pointers before the two by Garrett and Browning. They also were just 9-for-21 from the line before making the final four.
Bryant said the Pirates were a little off, and cited a couple of possible reasons.
First, it was Senior Night, which can come with emotions, especially when there are seven seniors on the squad. And second, the Pirates didn’t practice Tuesday because school was canceled because of snow.
Still, the Pirates found a way to win.
“They are resilient, and they made the plays,” he said. “I’m proud of our girls.”
Garrett scored 17 points and also had six steals, seven rebounds and three assists.
Gracie Brugnoli had eight points inside, and went right at the taller Lions.
“For me, when someone’s that big, I want to go right at them,” she said.
The Lions blocked four shots and altered a bunch of others. Matty Ladd had 11 rebounds, but Cottage Grove managed just three offensive rebounds the entire game, as opposed to 10 for the Pirates.
Marshfield won despite its shooting.
The Pirates trailed 6-5 through one quarter, even though they forced seven turnovers before Cottage Grove’s first basket. Marshfield used an 8-2 run to end the first half with an 18-13 lead before the teams traded leads four times in the third quarter.
“We did not play as good as we could have,” Myrand said. “We were kind of out of sync for a while.”
But the Pirates didn’t wilt under pressure when the Lions took their six-point lead.
“I think it made us mad — we play better when we’re angry,” Myrand said. “We were more aggressive.
“We started pressuring the ball more. They started making mistakes.”
The Pirates still have just one loss on the season as they aim to repeat as Class 4A state champions.
And Wednesday’s rally showed their potential.
“That said a lot about what we can do — what we’re capable of,” Brugnoli said. “I’m definitely excited.”