COOS BAY — When you are the defending state champion, your expectations are higher.
That helps explain the relatively subdued attitude Marshfield’s girls had after a season-opening 43-22 win over visiting Newport on Friday night.
“We definitely have a lot of work to do,” said Hailey Browning, one of six seniors back from the championship team.
Browning listed being more patient on offense and making the defense work as one big area the Pirates could improve on.
“Our defensive rotation needs to be better,” added fellow senior McKayla Myrand.
The Pirates still had plenty of good defense, which was their trademark on the way to the title last year. They forced the Cubs into 22 turnovers, including five steals each for Myrand and Tess Garrett.
“I think we played hard,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “Our effort was there. The rest is going to come.”
That includes shooting, something neither team did well Friday.
Marshfield was just 17-for-55 from the field and missed all 11 of its 3-pointers. The Pirates also went just 9-for-19 from the line.
The Cubs also struggled in all areas, hitting 7-for-36 from the floor, 2-for-16 on 3-pointers and 6-for-11 from the line.
Myrand finished with a game-high 12 points for the Pirates and also added eight rebounds to go with her steals. Garrett scored 10 and Browning eight. Alex Locati had 12 rebounds, part of a huge advantage for Marshfield in that department — the Pirates out-rebounded the Cubs 44-24 and had 16 offensive boards.
Garrett, Browning, Kaylin Dea and Gracie Brugnoli all grabbed five boards in the win.
Megan Wagner led Newport with eight points and nine rebounds.
Bryant said the Pirates would improve when they have a chance to review film of the game.
“At the beginning of the year, it’s so much timing and recognition of things,” he said.
Bryant also pointed out that Newport was a good test to start the year.
“Newport is a good ball club,” he said. “They are going to have success in their league.
“When you play good teams, you really know where you are at right now.”
He said he was pleased with the Pirates’ conditioning, given how early in the season the game came.
Myrand agreed.
“We still run the floor pretty well,” she said, adding that the end result was a good one.
“I’m happy with the win. It’s a good start.”
Marshfield will really get its conditioning tested Saturday, when the Pirates are right back on the floor for an afternoon tipoff against Class 3A tournament regular Salem Academy. Game time is 2 p.m.