COOS BAY — It’s often a relief to keep checking boxes through a season.
League title? Check. Sigh of relief. Qualify for the state tournament? Check. Sigh.
After pulling away from Valley Catholic 55-30 on Saturday, Marshfield breathed that sigh of relief, qualifying for its third straight Class 4A state tournament appearance. Tess Garrett had 18 in the win to lead the Pirates, Hailey Browning had 15 and Alex Locati 12. Callie Kawaguchi had 18 for the the Valiants.
“It’s always a relief to get to the next level,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “Sometimes you gotta hurry up and wait.”
Since last year, the Pirates have dealt with being the top-ranked team, wearing the target on their collective back inviting challengers to try to beat them.
Those losses, though, have been few and far in between. Marshfield is 51-3 the last two seasons with losses to Class 6A North Medford, last year’s No. 2 seed Hidden Valley and the team that beat that No. 2 Mustangs squad, North Marion (the Huskies handed the Pirates their only loss this season, back on Jan. 2).
That success helps the Pirates work through tough stretches where other teams might panic. They've played with the target on their back long enough to handle it.
“With the help of our coaches, and all of us just playing for a while, we all just kind of figure it out and do it,” Garrett said.
On Saturday, it took the Pirates a little time to figure it out.
Valley Catholic, with its seemingly endless bench and side ache-inducing style, lulled Marshfield into taking too many 3-pointers in the first quarter.
The Valiants backed into a 2-3 zone, simply waiting for Marshfield to come down the floor and launch a quick 3. It’s the same strategy Valley Catholic used to put away Cottage Grove 57-37 a week earlier.
When Marshfield went 1-for-10 from 3-point and led just 9-8, then continued to struggle from there in the second quarter while falling behind 17-13, the fix was easy as it was obvious: patience.
“We just passed and shot like (Cottage Grove) did,” Locati said. “And we were told not to do that. That’s what we did and it was a one-point game for while. Then after half we realized we’re up by seven, I think, we don’t need that. We need to wait to score on our time. And then it worked out for us.”
First, the Pirates had to erase their deficit.
Locati hit a 15-footer from the elbow with 4:06 on the clock in the second quarter to cut the Valley Catholic lead to two, Browning rebounded her own miss and tied it 40 seconds later, then the lanky and skilled wing hit a 3-pointer 20 seconds later to give Marshfield a 20-17 lead.
The three-possession sequence started a 17-3 second-quarter-closing run that gave Marshfield all the cushion and momentum it needed to dominate the rest of the afternoon.
“Hailey got that one really big rebound, that o-board and put it back up, and from there our momentum changed,” Garrett said. “I think I’ve talked about that before, where there’s always one girl who makes a big play and the momentum changes from there.”
Next up, Marshfield gets its third game against Marist Catholic in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday 1:30 p.m.
Marist Catholic topped Astoria 48-39 on Saturday. The Pirates won the two games against the Spartans by a combined 104-77.
Marshfield's second game at the state tournament also will be a rematch since the other quarterfinal on their side of the bracket features Newport, which the Pirates beat to open the season, against North Marion at 3:15 p.m. Banks and Philomath meet at 6:30 and Stayton and Baker close the first day at 8:15.
The Pirates won't take a third win over Marist Catholic for granted as they try to defend their title in Forest Grove.
“We know what could happen, but we also know things change,” Locati said. “It’s still a little bit of stepping into new ground.”