COOS BAY — The Marshfield girls basketball team just keeps rolling and taking care of business.
The Pirates outscored the visiting Elmira Falcons 26-0 in the first quarter and cruised from there to a 72-25 win on Friday night. Tess Garrett led all scorers with 16 points, and Kaylin Dea and Jazmin Chavez each added 11. Carly Grossmiller had 10 for Elmira.
“You hope that whoever you play you come out in the right frame of mind and execute and do the things that you practice to do,” Pirates coach Bruce Bryant said. “Whether you’re playing someone who has a good record or a bad record, it doesn’t make a difference. You still need to execute.”
The Pirates are alone in first place in the league after Marist Catholic lost in overtime to Cottage Grove on Friday. The Spartans visit the Pirates on Tuesday.
In its last two league games, Marshfield has outscored opponents 149-54 and rolls into an important week riding a seven-game winning streak.
Those last two wins, one over Siuslaw and the other over Elmira on Friday night, have been statements to the Sky-Em League and the rest of the state: Marshfield isn’t messing around.
“We don’t want to overlook any team,” Dea said. “Because all the teams that we play in this moment are really important to getting to our overall goal: winning league first and getting to state.”
There is some value in 47-point win, though.
Marshfield rested its regulars for most of the second half and is starting to expand its rotation earlier in games.
Kiana Holley, who had nine points on three 3s, entered in the second quarter and got some minutes with the regular rotation. Melanie Cavanagh, Karina Skurk and Charlie Dea, in addition to Holley, have gotten more action in Marshfield’s last two league games than they got in the earlier part of the season, building bench depth, gaining experience and providing rest for the regulars.
Kaylin Dea, who is in the regular rotation but becomes a significant contributor late in blowouts, had five offensive rebounds in the second half and five of her seven second-half points came at the free throw line.
As Marshfield closes in on yet another playoff berth and presumably another trip to Forest Grove for the Class 4A state tournament, the sophomore forward is gaining confidence and becoming more comfortable and assertive with the ball in her hands.
“I was really pleased with the girls who got on the floor and got a lot of time that don’t normally get a lot of time,” Bryant said. “They played a lot more within the system.”
Marshfield, now, gears up for a big two-game week split between its home gym and an away one.
The two outings represent two of the bigger tests Marshfield will have taken since traveling to Arizona, where the Pirates went 4-0 in two days.
First up is second-place Marist Catholic, which visits on Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. tip. Cottage Grove downed the Spartans 52-47 in overtime on Friday, preventing Tuesday's game from being a battle of league undefeated teams.
After Marshfield hosts Marist on Tuesday, it visits Junction City, which pushed Marshfield in their earlier matchup, on Friday with a 5:45 p.m. tip, when the girls start playing first in doubleheaders for the second half of the league season.
“They are teams that we need to beat,” Bryant said. “And one’s at home and one’s on the road. They’re both right up there, good, quality teams. It’ll be good to get back into that level of competition.”