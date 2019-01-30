COOS BAY — Marshfield’s girls basketball team completed a perfect first half of the Sky-Em League season on Tuesday, but the Pirates had to work to do it.
Marshfield topped visiting Marist Catholic 56-39, building a two-game lead in the league standings in the process.
Marshfield's Tess Garrett drives Tuesday against Marist Catholic's Maggie Stephenson at Marshfield High School.
“We got everything we expected (from Marist),” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “We got a competitive team, a fundamentally sound team and a team that was physical.
“That was good. We haven’t played a physical game in a while.”
Marshfield dominated the first half, building a 30-12 advantage through two quarters, and ended up needing the big lead.
Marist came out on fire in the third quarter, especially Maggie Stephenson, who scored all 11 of her points in the quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers. The Spartans pulled within 10 points and had chances to get closer, but didn’t convert, and Marshfield held on.
“The third quarter is a quarter we usually use as a springboard and they outscored us,” Bryant said. “That’s something we can learn from.”
Tess Garrett had 22 points to lead the Pirates. She was a distributor in the first half with five assists and a scorer in the second, sparking Marshfield’s offense when her teammates weren’t scoring as much.
“My job as point guard is to go until they stop me,” she said, explaining that when the defense stops her, her job becomes getting her teammates involved.
Her scoring helped Marshfield stay in front in the second half, though the Pirates didn’t perform as well as they might have liked.
“We described it as a wake-up call,” Garrett said. “That’s a good thing. We didn’t do everything we wanted to in the second half.
“We’re going to use it to get better.”
Part of the problem was that Marist handled Marshfield’s pressure relatively well, limiting the Pirates’ transition opportunities.
“We got the win,” Garrett said. “Even though we didn’t get a lot of transition baskets, we found ways to score.”
Gracie Brugnoli had 11 points, primarily scoring inside, and Marshfield also got two first-half 3-pointers by Kiana Holley.
“It’s a good team effort,” Garrett said. “I’m proud of the girls.”
Marshfield played four of its five games in the first round of league play at home, which means the Pirates will be on the road most of the second half, starting Friday at Junction City.
Bryant said the Pirates can expect tough challenges from both the Tigers and from Cottage Grove, which visits for the final regular-season game at Pirate Palace on Tuesday, which made the win over the Spartans in a challenging game all the more important.
“We haven’t had a game like that in a while,” he said.