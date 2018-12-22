COOS BAY — It’s not a vacation. There are no plans to go sightseeing. It’s a business trip in the vein of the state tournament in March.
The Marshfield girls basketball team will head to Tucson, Arizona for the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout, where the Pirates will play four games in two days starting Thursday.
“They know that we’re going to a place where we’re not gonna do sightseeing,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “We’re not gonna go to the Grand Canyon. We’re not gonna go to all these other places. We’re gonna go and play basketball, it’s kind of kept them more thinking about, ‘Okay, we’re there to play basketball.’”
Bryant heard of the opportunity last spring and jumped at the chance, hoping to get some competition in the 16-team tournament before Sky-Em League play starts.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever gone out of state with a team to a tournament,” Bryant said.
The top-ranked Pirates have largely cruised through their early season schedule, winning each of their games by no fewer than 12 points and allowing more than 40 just once.
So the trip to Tucson will serve as a couple things.
First, it will be a chance for Marshfield to do something it’s not too familiar with: play against teams it knows nothing about.
Generally, Marshfield has at least some knowledge of its opponents and knows where to start in terms of strategy and also has an idea of how and when to make adjustments, though the latter is much more fluid than the former in most cases.
In Arizona, there will be no institutional knowledge of opponents. Just games on a schedule to complete.
“I like the fact that you might not be really sure,” Bryant said. “It tests you about where are you with making adjustments? Where are you with things that you know, being able to apply them to situations. We’re fairly sound when it comes to having a counter to whatever’s being presented to us. But not knowing whether we’re gonna be facing a team with a lot of height or maybe is a quick team that does a lot of pressing, you gotta kinda figure that out in the first 20 minutes of warmups and say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have to play this kind of a defense because they’re this kind of team.’
“We’re not gonna scout anybody. We’re gonna play our game and go home.”
Second, it will act as that all-important dress rehearsal for the most important stretch of games: that state tournament.
There are no planned sightseeing trips in the Portland area in March — provided the Pirates get there, of course. Just games to play. You arrive, you play, you leave. It’s simple. So will be the trip to Arizona.
“It’s really just about basketball,” Bryant said. “We’re not doing any sightseeing. We’re not staying any extra days. We’re just going down to play and turning around and coming back home.”
Bryant said there isn’t any extra excitement about the trip.
It’s a business trip, as it were.
“The girls are really even-keeled about everything,” Bryant said. “They just kinda look at there are games ahead of us and play the games. I think the excitement will grow as soon as we start heading up there.”