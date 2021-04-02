COOS BAY — Marshfield’s girls soccer team completed perhaps the best season in school history with another strong performance in a 3-0 loss to visiting Marist Catholic on Thursday.
“It was a great season,” Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said. “I’m so proud of my girls and I’m looking forward to what next year is going to bring this young group of ladies.”
The Pirates celebrated senior night for five players, though Dahlia Kanui was sidelined by a previous injury and fellow senior Jordyn Eichelberger, one of the team’s top offensive players with four goals on the season, went down early in the match.
Marist Catholic took advantage with two quick goals, but the Pirates regrouped.
“Once the second half started, it was a change of pace,” Figueroa said. “We’ve always been a second-half team and these girls really showed it tonight, playing aggressive, reading plays and talking on the pitch.”
Marshfield nearly kept the Spartans off the scoreboard for the final 65 minutes, but Marist Catholic was awarded a penalty kick in the final seconds of the match, and that goal gave the Spartans their 3-2 win.
Senior Kaylin Dea had a fabulous night in goal with numerous diving and sliding saves for the Pirates. Fellow senior Andy Carey did a great job in the midfield and Maddie DeLeon, the team’s fifth senior, described by Figuroa as Marshfield’s “most amazing ambidextrous player” also had a great match.
Marshfield, which also lost to Brookings-Harbor 1-0 a night earlier, had four shutouts on the season and finished second in the Sky-Em League with a 3-2-1 record.
The teams that beat the Pirates — Marist Catholic twice, Brookings-Harbor, Sutherlin and North Bend — have a combined 24-5-2 record when not counting the two matches between Brookings-Harbor and Sutherlin, who split their regular-season matches.