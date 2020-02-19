NORTH BEND — The most important day of the Marshfield girls bowling season was over winter break. With the squad gathered in a back room at North Bend Lanes for a gift exchange and a turkey dinner, something changed with the team.
Whether it was playing jokes on their coach during the meal or just being in that company, over and over this was the night that members of the team pointed to that led the Pirates heading to this weekend’s state tournament.
“We all giggled, laughed, told stories,” said Maddiee Bollin. “We all got to know each other a little bit more.”
“We had all our our conversations and more stories, it felt like we all connected,” added Emily Adams. “It felt like we pretty much all had the same things going on in life and we didn’t really realize it and it brought us closer.”
After the break and as the season heated up, the Pirates began to find success. A tournament win here and some success there, and suddenly this was a formidable team.
“It was them coming together as a team,” said Marshfield’s head coach Dan Brooks. “At the beginning of the year no, I didn’t think they could make it to state. Only because they weren’t coming together as a group.”
The strong bond went along with Marshfield having a larger team this season. Last year there were not enough bowlers to take a team to the district meet and this year, with a team of nine, the Pirates took second place and were 13 pins shy of first.
For Bollin — whose name is, fittingly, pronounced as “bowlin’” — the district meet was no small feat.
“It was probably one of the only times that I got nervous. Because I finally had the team. We had the girls and I knew we could do it. I think it was just like, I put it on myself that it’s up to me if we’re going to make it,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
“I mean, being captain, you control the team’s emotions. If you’re down, the team is down. So I just knew that no matter what, if I threw a bad ball I just had to keep that smile on my face. You can’t get that ball back.”
The team that bowled at the district meet featured Bollin, Adams, Taylor Stephens, Sara McAllister, Makayla Goble, Emily McAllister, Anna Clagg-Anderson and Faith Schrag.
Bollin’s mentality at districts worked and is one the Pirates are now looking to continue with at the state tournament this weekend in Salem. But for Marshfield, it’s a totally new experience as no one around the bowling alley or in the organization could recall the last time the girls had gone on a trip to state.
While the details of past success are fuzzy at best, the Pirates are excited about the immediate future.
“It’s really exciting because we’re such a small team and we had a hard enough time getting this team together,” said Adams. “I think we’re going to do really good at state. We need to do is keep our head in the games and don’t let anybody get in our heads.”
The Pirates will be heading up to state on Friday morning. On Friday there is the individual tournament before the two-day team tournament that begins Saturday and concludes Sunday with a double-elimination tournament that crowns a state champion.
Since this is a historic moment for the program, head coach Brooks wants his team to savor the moment and to not be satisfied with just showing up.
“You guys were at the bottom and now you made it to state. So yes, first would be great, but let’s set our sights at top-five and if we go any higher, look at what happened,” he said. "That’s my expectations for right now. And they’re happy with that.”