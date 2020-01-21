COOS BAY — It was the most fundamental aspect of basketball on display Tuesday night: the other team can’t score if they don’t have the ball.
Facing the highest scoring offense in the Sky-Em in Cottage Grove, the Marshfield girls set the pace of the game from the start. From the first possession the Pirates slowed it down — routinely running off nearly 90 seconds of clock on any given offensive possession — as they looked to limit the Lions. While Marshfield executed its game plan, Cottage Grove prevailed on the way to a 31-21 league win.
The Lions improved to 2-0 in league play and 11-5 overall. The Pirates fell to 0-2 and 5-11.
“Limit the amount of touches they have on the ball. Do not give them the opportunity to try and go down and score,” said Marshfield head coach Bruce Bryant on the plan of attack against Cottage Grove. “We were hoping they would come in, overlook us and we would have a chance to maybe surprise them. I was proud of the fact that we did a good job.”
With the offense revolving around a trio of 6-foot-1 starters, Cottage Grove entered the contest averaging 45 points per game. The Lions answered the slow pace with efficient scoring as the team shot seven-of-11 from the field in the first half.
“I think that was a great lesson for our kids. They haven’t seen that, they haven’t been that team that occurs to before,” said Cottage Grove head coach Steve Eastburn on Marshfield’s slow-down tempo. “So now they’re in that position, we’re going to see stuff like that, so that was a great learning experience for them. That just makes us better.”
After a 7-3 Cottage Grove advantage after one quarter of play, the Lions opened up a lead with a pair of 3-pointers in the second. Meanwhile, Marshfield's Kaylin Dea battled for inside position, keeping the game in reach by scoring seven of Marshfield’s first nine points.
Kianna Holley’s 3-pointer at the first half buzzer cut Marshfield’s deficit to nine points as the Pirates went into the break trailing 21-12.
Kaylin Dea finished the game with the seven early points while Holley and Charlie Dea each added five.
Capitalizing on a mismatch on the block, Cottage Grove’s Gracie Arnold, a foot taller than her defender, was able to score a pair of lay-ups early in the second half to give Cottage Grove a 13-point lead. Five straight points from Charlie Dea cut it back to single digits before the Lions were able to see the game through in the fourth.
Marshfield shot two-of-12 from the field in the second half to finish seven-of-22 for the game but were five-of-six from the free throw line.
The Lions shot 11-of-20 from the field and were led by Arnold, who finished with 13 points. Ema Gardner had seven points while Matty Ladd added six.
“You’ve got to count your victories and they’re not all on the scoreboard. The victory for us is that we took care of the ball, we carried out the game plan and we made them do what we wanted them to do,” said Bryant.
“I’m really proud of the way they kept their composure and stuck with what they were trying to do. And that’s all you can ask them to do. And like I said, we had a lot of little victories. We’ll take those and sometimes those little victories will add up to a big one. All you can do is keep working on the little stuff.”
Seeking its first Sky-Em League win, Marshfield now has three road games in a row against Siuslaw (1-15, 0-2) on Friday, Marist Catholic (7-6, 2-0) next Tuesday and Elmira (2-14, 0-2) next Friday. The Pirates return home against Junction City (8-8, 2-0) Feb. 4.