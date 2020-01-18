COOS BAY — When Marshfield’s girls basketball team failed to score in the first period of Saturday’s Civil War game at North Bend, the Pirates might have thought the game was an extension of Friday’s Sky-Em League loss to Junction City.
But after falling behind 10-1, Marshfield finished the first half on a 14-1 run to take the lead and then had three different players make 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Pirates went ahead for good in a 41-31 victory.
“The game turns out differently when you make your shots,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “We had all the same shots last night, but they didn’t go in.”
Kiana Holley made two of Marshfield’s five second-half 3-pointers and scored 12 points, matching Kaylin Dea, as the Pirates won for the fourth time in their last seven games after starting the season 1-7.
“I think it was a great game,” Holley said. “The bounce back (from Friday) felt really great.”
She said the Pirates got off to a slow start, but when the first shot finally went in, they quickly started playing well on offense.
“Once we start getting in the game and playing as a team, our shots start going in,” she said.
The only points in the first period came on two steals and hoops (one a three-point play) by North Bend’s Aby Holling. Hannah Lillebo and Holling had baskets in the second to give the Bulldogs a 9-0 lead before Dea hit a free throw to finally get Marshfield on the scoreboard with 4:28 to go in the half.
She added a 3-pointer for Marshfield’s first field goal at the 3:35 mark of the second and by halftime Kate Miles had added four free throws, Dea a three-point play, Holley her first basket and Karina Skurk a free throw as Marshfield took a 15-11 led to the locker room.
North Bend started the third with a 3-pointer by Adrianna Frank and a long jumper by Megan Proett to retake the lead, but Holley, Rylinn Clark and Charlie Dea hit 3-pointers to put Marshfield in front for good.
Skurk, who finished with six points, and Holley added 3-pointers in the fourth as the Pirates pulled away.
Despite the loss, North Bend coach Mike Forrester was happy with the effort of his team.
“We lost a game the other night (against Springfield) because of a lack of effort,” Forrester said. “I’m proud of our girls.”
Effort was the team’s focus, and the Bulldogs shined in that area, said Megan Proett, who had 10 points to match Holling for team-high honors.
“I feel all of us worked so hard this game,” she said. “We agreed as a family that one thing we have to do is we have to give 110 percent.”
That made the defeat difficult to take, she said.
“It’s frustrating,” Proett said. “We are capable of so much more.”
The big difference Saturday was Marshfield was able to surge ahead on offense while the Bulldogs struggled at times to score, shooting just 11-for-36 overall and 1-for-12 from 3-point range.
“Marshfield shot well in the second half and they made their free throws,” Forrester said. “We didn’t make free throws.”
The Bulldogs shot just 8-for-19 from the line. Marshfield was just 13-for-27, but many of those misses came late.
One of the big keys in the win for the Pirates was a tough defense that stymied North Bend for long stretches of the game.
“We’ve been working on that matchup zone,” Bryant said. “It changed the momentum of the game when we started to get more aggressive.”
The Pirates return to Sky-Em play on Tuesday at home against league favorite Cottage Grove. Bryant likes his team’s chances to push for a spot in the postseason.
“There’s so many things we’re working on,” he said. “We find some things that work. If we stick with the things we’re working on, we’re going to get results.”
North Bend, meanwhile, has its bye in the first round of Midwestern League play on Tuesday and will travel to Powers to play the combined Pacific-Powers club in a nonleague battle, trying to snap a five-game losing streak.
Proett said she Bulldogs will keep battling.
“All we can do from here is look up, put this game behind us and focus on getting better,” she said.