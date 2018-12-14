COOS BAY — Marshfield’s girls are back in the championship game at the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament after using a furious start and strong fourth quarter to beat Philomath 71-48 in the semifinals.
The Pirates will face Astoria for the title Saturday night.
Tess Garrett scored 19 points, while Hailey Browning added 14 and Kaylin Dea 13 in the win.
But despite the final score, Friday’s victory wasn’t easy.
Marshfield shot out to a 26-7 lead through one quarter as Philomath initially struggled against the Pirates’ pressure.
But Philomath battled back, outscoring the Pirates 19-16 in the second and 13-10 in the third. The Warriors even had a chance to pull back to single digits midway through the third quarter, but missed a pair of free throws on one possession and the front end of a one-and-one the next.
Marshfield led by 13 heading to the fourth and opened the final quarter on an 8-2 run to essentially put the game away.
But Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said the second half was uncomfortable to watch as the Warriors kept battling.
“They’re a mature team,” he said. “They did not get phased. They stuck with the game plan and they shot the ball so well.
“They did not go away.”
Mia Rust was phenomenal for the Warriors, finishing with 25 points. Saige Kramer added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
After committing 12 turnovers in the first quarter while Marshfield built its big lead, the Warriors adjusted and had just 13 the rest of the way.
“Toward the end of the second quarter, they started to beat us down the court,” Marshfield’s McKayla Myrand said, adding that Bryant encouraged his team to make that stop.
The Pirates did better not getting beat down the floor, but also got into some foul trouble.
“We needed to have that — to be pushed,” Bryant said. “It was also a situation where we had some foul trouble. We needed to try different rotations.”
Philomath was the first team this year that tried to run with the Pirates. And the first to not buckle when faced with a big early deficit.
“I think we started thinking it was going to be easy,” Myrand said. “This team kept going. They were pushing us to get better.”
Alex Locati and Gracie Brugnoli scored eight points for the Pirates and Myrand had six, all on free throws.
But she might have been the most important player in the win.
Myrand finished with 10 rebounds, four steals and seven assists — the latter number would have been higher if teammates hadn’t missed shots after her passes or been fouled going to the hoop.
Myrand also was 6-for-9 from the line, while the rest of the team was 6-for-18.
While Marshfield got the win, facing the quality foe was a big plus.
“We hadn’t played a team that ran a good (man-to-man) and a 1-3-1 (press) before,” Myrand said. “It was good practice to get ready for the state tournament.”
Philomath faces Sutherlin in the third place game Saturday.