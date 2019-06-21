Marshfield High School placed fourth in the final OSAA Cup standings for 2018-19 on the strength of outstanding work in the classroom and several state trophies.
Marshfield was one of three South Coast schools to finish in the top 10 in its classification. Bandon was seventh in Class 2A and North Bend was 10th in Class 5A.
Marshfield finished the year strong, with academic titles in both girls track and field and boys tennis. The Pirates also earned fourth-place trophies in both sports and the football team reached the semifinals. Marshfield reached the Class 4A playoffs in volleyball and soccer reached the state tournament in boys and girls basketball.
Valley Catholic won for Class 4A with 3,720 points, earned through team and individual finishes in state tournaments and performance in the Academic All-State program. Philomath had 2,940.35 points, Sweet Home 2,893.75 and Marshfield 2,820.
In Class 2A, Kennedy won with 2,457.5 points. Bandon had 1,530.
Wilsonville was the Class 5A champion with 3,662.5 points. North Bend had 2,486.25. The biggest highlight for the Bulldogs was a state championship in boys track and field, a squad that also finished second academically, to finish the year and North Bend thrived throughout the year in the classroom like Marshfield.
Bandon had several teams reach the state playoffs. In the spring, the Tigers’ band was third in both the classroom and the state championships.
As for the other South Coast schools, Coquille was 25th, Reedsport 29th, Gold Beach 44th and Myrtle Point 46th in Class 2A; Brookings-Harbor was 14th in Class 3A; Siuslaw was 27th in Class 4A; and Powers was 64th and Pacific 80th in Class 1A.