COOS BAY — In Marshfield’s season-opening football win at Stayton, the Pirates struggled at times with mistakes, including too many turnovers.
Marshfield cleaned up some of those errors Friday night, and got a big game passing from quarterback Dom Montiel and a great effort from its defense, shutting out visiting Elmira 41-0.
“I thought we had a good game,” Marshfield’s DJ Daugherty said.
The Falcons and Pirates traded punts the first few possessions, and one of those almost was disastrous for Marshfield as the Pirates fumbled the ball and an Elmira player fell on it, though his momentum took him out of bounds before he could secure it, giving Marshfield possession.
Late in the first quarter, the Pirates finally sustained a drive, with Montiel hitting a wide-open Daugherty for a 33-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play.
“We came out slow,” Daugherty said. “It seems like we just turned it up, flipped a switch and got going after that first touchdown.”
That started a run of touchdown passes by Montiel on four straight possessions to four different receivers.
After Elmira had its best drive of the evening stall on fourth down when quarterback Cobyn Herbert overthrew a receiver.
Montiel connected with Maddux Mateski in the back of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown and then threw a crossing pass to Noah Niblett for a 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
Marshfield’s Toby Johnston recovered a fumble by Elmira following that touchdown.
This time, Montiel hit Mason Pederson for a touchdown on another fourth-down play.
Daugherty said the various receivers are a big strength of Marshfield.
“It helps a lot,” he said. “It gets the defense spread out — they don’t know where the ball is going.”
Montiel said it wasn’t necessarily the goal to have so many receivers making plays, but it’s what was available.
“It’s not something we plan for,” he said. “We have so many weapons. I trust every one of them to make plays.”
And Friday night, they did.
“We had a good game plan,” Montiel said. “Our receivers ran good routes.
“It’s hard to guard our receivers, every one.”
Daugherty, who was on the receiving end of a number of completions by Montiel, credited the quarterback with having a big night.
“Dom put the ball in great spots,” he said.
Marshfield took a 29-0 lead into halftime and then scored early in the second half on a 15-yard run by Ezra Waterman to enact the running clock, which this year starts when a team has a 35-point lead in the second half.
Then it was up to the defense to preserve the shutout.
Mateski intercepted a wobbly pass from Herbert when a Marshfield teammate hit the quarterback just as he released the ball and raced 24 yards for Marshfield’s final touchdown.
Daugherty had an interception in the end zone to stop another Elmira drive and Niblett recovered a fumble.
“The defense was good the entire game,” Daugherty said.
Montiel noted that the defense repeatedly stopping the Falcons made things more comfortable for him.
“It’s nice for the quarterback,” he said.
Marshfield coach John Lemmons said he was pleased with his team’s effort.
“We definitely got better and made less mistakes,” he said. “We’ve still got to fix a few things.”
The coach said he would like to see the offensive line get a better push up front, though he noted Waterman and Miguel Velazquez ran the ball well at times.
“I thought our defense played pretty darn good,” Lemmons said. “I was happy with their effort.
“I was happy with the offense, too.”
The Pirates improved to 1-0 in Sky-Em League play with one of their two league games. The other comes at the end of the regular season when they visit Marist Catholic.
Next up is a trip to Central Oregon, where they face Ontario this Saturday on a neutral field, Crook County High School.
Then Marshfield returns home for its big rivalry game with North Bend on March 26.
Marshfield 41, Elmira 0
Elmira;0;0;0;0;—;0
Marshfield;7;22;6;6;—;41
Scoring Summary:
Mar: DJ Daugherty 33 pass from Dom Montiel (Jonah Putman kick)
Mar: Maddux Mateski 18 pass from Montiel (Putman kick)
Mar: Noah Niblett 22 pass from Montiel (Mateski pass from Niblett)
Mar: Mason Pederson 5 pass from Montiel (Putman kick)
Mar: Ezra Waterman 15 run (kick failed)
Mar: Mateski 24 interception return (kick failed)