Three Marshfield players were named to the Class 4A all-state first team for football in voting by the state’s coaches.
Cory Stover was on the first team defensive line and also is in the running for defensive player of the year. Offensive lineman Greg Stump and defensive back Chase Howerton also were on the first team.
Stover was on the second team at tight end and offensive linemen Gannon Holland and Aidan Adams also were on the second team.
Stump was named to the second team defense as a lineman and Tristin Lemmons and Josiah Niblett both earned second-team honors at linebacker.
Marshfield had four players earn honorable mention on offense: quarterback Grant Woolsey, running backs Niblett and Sirus Robie and receiver Jacob Carpenter. Arturo Ledesma was an honorable mention pick at both punter and kicker.
Class 5A
Three North Bend players earned Class 5A all-state honors at two positions.
Divenson Willis was named to the second team at running back and was honorable mention as a linebacker.
Cory Livingston was named to the second team on the offensive line.
Jacob Ferenczi was an honorable-mention selection for both the offensive and defensive lines.
Hunter Bierce was picked honorable mention both for defensive line and punter.